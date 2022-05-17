MANCHESTER — Voters elected new members to the School Committee and Select Board, and voted against moving 911 calls to a regional emergency dispatch center during the town’s election Tuesday.
Residents cast their ballots at the Memorial Elementary School on Lincoln Street.
Catherine Bilotta and incumbent Jeffrey Bodmer-Turner won bids for two available three-year seats on the Select Board. Bilotta garnered 1070 votes and Bodmer-Turner received 695, while Brian Sollosy came in third with 694 votes, according to the town’s unofficial election results released Tuesday night.
For School Committee, Erica Spencer nabbed first place with 1,038 votes and Anna Lin Mitchell came in second with 714 votes, guaranteeing them the two seats up for grabs against opponents Eric Bradford, Kristen McLaughlin and Nadia Wetzler, according to the town’s unofficial results.
Spencer and Mitchell will serve in their new seats for three years.
“(I) haven’t had the time to process, but I’m looking forward to start working with the community,” Mitchell said.
Voters also said no to ballot Question 1, which asked Manchester voters if they would recommend the Select Board to pursue securing public safety dispatch services through the North Shore Regional 911 Center and phase out the town’s dispatch operations.
Just under 850 voters were against the proposed measure, according to the unofficial results.
Eden Davies won an uncontested race for library trustee. As did incumbent Alan Wilson for town moderator.
Mary Foley and Ronald Mastrogiacomo were reelected to the Planning Board. They will serve their three-year terms alongside Laura Tenny, who was also elected to the board’s three open seats Tuesday night.
Incumbents Joseph Aiello and G. David MacDougall were reelected as constables. A third constable position and a five-year seat on the Housing Authority remained open Tuesday night.
Contact Caroline Enos at CEnos@northofboston.com and follow her on Twitter @CarolineEnos.