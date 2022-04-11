The story of Joe Orange, a true Gloucester personality who devoted himself to protecting the Babson Watershed and his beloved Dogtown, is one of hundreds being collected for the “Our People, Our Stories” project for the city’s quadricentennial commemoration in 2023. This remembrance, written by former Mayor and Gloucester400+ Tri-Chair Bruce Tobey, was published on the Gloucester400+ website on March 31, the anniversary of Joe Orange’s death. Below are selected excerpts; the full version can be found at https://gloucesterma400.org/story/joe-orange/, and all of the stories collected so far can be found at https://gloucesterma400.org/
Meeting Roger Babson
As a young boy brought to Gloucester by adoptive parents, Orange loved to explore Dogtown. He told of how one day on a run through the woods, he met financier Roger Babson, who donated the land for what is now the Babson Watershed and Sanctuary.
“I stopped just before I ran into him. He was well-dressed and had a fine goatee, and he seemed to be overseeing his domain. ‘What is your name, young man?’ he asked. ‘My name is Joseph, sir. What is your name?’ The man replied, ‘My name is Roger Babson. What brings you to these woods?’
“I did not hesitate. ‘I love these woods, Mr. Babson. I hope I can always protect them.’ ‘Well then, may I ask you a favor, Joseph?’ he replied, and I said that he could. ‘Will you promise me that you will always watch over them?’ Again, I did not hesitate: ‘I promise, Mr. Babson. I promise I will always watch over these woods for you.’
Good times at Good Harbor
Incredibly fit well into his 90s, Orange was committed to working out, running through Dogtown carrying weights or with 20 pounds of chain in a backpack. He was a physical instructor at the U.S. Army Jump School, physical education director for the Cape Ann YMCA, competitive weightlifter, fearless skier, and avid tennis player. He was also, as one friend recalled, “a big, big swimmer.”
Joe’s strong swimming skills had also led him to take summer jobs in the 1950s as a lifeguard on Gloucester’s beaches. He was a fixture on the public side of Good Harbor Beach and also saw duty as a guard on the private Brier Neck end of the beach. It was probably inevitable that Good Harbor Beach became a stage for Joe’s athleticism.
“He’d go into the water and pull a couple of life jackets behind him. Or he tied a rope around his waist, and he’d swim the beach towing a five-gallon bucket. and then he’d come out of the water and do gymnastics with his pals like at a California muscle beach.”
Paratrooper brothers
Orange was a decorated veteran of World War II, serving as a paratrooper in the 504th and 508th Parachute Infantry Regiments of the famed 82nd Airborne Division, which saw major roles in the D-Day landings, Operation Market Garden, and the Battle of the Bulge. Yet he almost never spoke of his service; on one rare occasion that he did, his thoughts were with his paratrooper “brothers.”
“Paratroopers are members of an exclusive fraternity. They know the awful feeling of falling through space in the dead of night, comforted only with the thought that others are falling close nearby. It is little comfort. Some reach the ground only to stay there.”
Take-charge personality
Many people recalled being intimidated by Joe Orange’s intensity when they first met him. Carolyn Stewart, then executive director of Gloucester’s Economic Development and Industrial Commission, worked with Orange to expand the Blackburn Industrial Park without harming the nearby watershed.
“I remember the first time I met Joe, quaking in my boots. Boots, because it was probably February or March. He was wearing shorts, of course. I found him, frankly, scary. But in the spring we went walking in those woods together, woods he knew like the back of his hand. He pointed out the stone animal pens left over from earlier settlements, the glacial moraine, the vernal pools. Slowly, I became less afraid of him, and he began to trust me. A bond was formed that made a huge difference as we went forward. He was proud, in the end, of what we accomplished together for the good of the city he loved. He was a gentleman and a scholar. and I loved him.”
This excerpt from “Remembering Mighty Joe Orange” was condensed and edited by Terry Weber, Stories Project manager for Gloucester400+.