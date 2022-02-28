It’s estimated the cost to repair one of the two blue-domed bell towers of the historic Our Lady of Good Voyage Church will require the parish to raise at least $150,000, said the Rev. James Achadinha, in a letter to the community regarding a tower restoration campaign.
A year ago, a windstorm blew off tin pieces that cover one of the two domes. Achadinha noticed the damage on the morning of March 1 and immediately contacted the Archdiocese of Boston and facility manager to begin emergency repairs. The West Bell Tower damaged by the wind contains the church’s historic carillon bells.
“Temporary repairs have held up (so far) through this winter, but permanent repairs are necessary,” said Achadinha, known as Father Jim.
“Although our insurance will cover some of the costs, it is estimated that repairs to just one of the two towers will require our parish to raise at least $150,000; but it may be in our long-term best interest to restore both towers and replace both roofs.”
The historic stucco church at 142 Prospect St. holds special meaning for the Portuguese and fishing communities, Gloucester and Cape Ann residents, and others beyond the city.
Mayor Greg Verga grew up in the Portuguese Hill neighborhood and served as an altar boy at the church, as did his six brothers, he said.
“The (Our Lady of Good Voyage) twin steeples are a historical icon in our city,” he said in an email. “The historical significance to our city as a whole and to our Portuguese community in particular is undeniable. Hearing the bells ringing through my neighborhood is one of my fondest memories as a kid.”
“I would urge Father Jim to submit an application to the Community Preservation Committee,” Verga added. “I would also urge the public to contribute what they are able to ensure this treasure is here for generations to come.”
Our Lady of Good Voyage is part of the Catholic Community of Gloucester and Rockport, which is made up of two historic parishes, Holy Family and Our Lady of Good Voyage.
All the parishes’ buildings are more than 100 years old and “in an almost constant need of repair and restoration,” Achadinha said in his letter. “Perhaps the most challenging part of managing the collaborative of two historic parishes is the ongoing maintenance of our buildings.” Our Lady of Good Voyage oversees four buildings “including our beloved church.”
The parish, working with its finance council and archdiocesan engineers, contracted with American Steeple in Salem to repair the tower and replace the roof. The hope is that the project can begin sometime this year.
“Our Lady of Good Voyage Church is an icon of this vibrant community,” Achadinha wrote. “It is on the National Register of Historic Places. It is known and loved throughout the world. and it is a living shrine to the heroic fisherman and their families who came here, built the church, and shared the faith with generations of families.”
“Our fellow parishioners are not rich,” he added. “We work hard to maintain our homes, support our families, and plan for a better future. At the same time, we always give what we can and do what we can to ensure the long-term viability of our home parish.”
Achadinha said in his appeal they are solely responsible for the church buildings and the future of the parish.
“It is up to us — you and me — to repair, restore, and maintain this historic church so that future generations can find their spiritual home behind the big blue doors. Good, faithful, and hardworking people built this parish. Good, faithful and hardworking people can rebuild it, too! Now is the time to step up, give generously, and give again,” he said.
The original church was dedicated in 1893 for the Portuguese community in the city. In 1914, it was destroyed in a fire. The community came together to rebuild it with a two-story Mission-style church, which was dedicated a year later. Our Lady of Good Voyage was modeled after a church on the island of San Miguel in the Azores.
Its carillon was the first one installed in the United States in 1922, according to a Historic American Building Survey by the National Park Service on the website of the Library of Congress. It was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1990.
