Brendan Chipperini knows what it means to serve.
The veteran U.S. Army soldier was deployed in Iraq and Afghanistan, so speaking before some fellow hometown veterans and their families on Veterans Day was a piece of cake.
Chipperini was the keynote speaker Friday at Gloucester High School during the city’s annual Veterans Day observance. He has been Gloucester Police patrolman since he was sworn in back in 2010.
Chipperini was a junior at Gloucester High School when the World Trade Center's twin towers were hit on Sept. 11, 2001. He remembers watching the terror attacks on television at school.
“As I entered my teenage years, I began to realize the reasons why I wanted to serve,” Chipperini told those gathered at his alma mater. “I wanted to pay back the ones who served before me and allowed me the freedoms we all take for granted. I felt that it was now my turn to return this gift to future generations so that they too would grow up in a safe and free world.”
But being sent to Iraq and Afghanistan was no easy task.
“Iraq was a tough deployment,” said Chipperini. “It is where I first learned camradarie and the importance of developing strong relationships in life. Lots of explosions and friendships made for some great memories.”
While still a student at Gloucester High, Chipperini joined the U.S. Army and left for basic training at Fort Leonard Wood in Missouri, only months after the U.S. invasion of Iraq in 2003. He would go on to be deployed in support of Operations Iraqi Freedom in 2004 and Operation Enduring Freedom in Afghanistan in 2007.
After his years of service, Chipperini decided to return to his hometown and join the Gloucester Police Department.
“It’s very exciting,” said Chipperini. “It’s just something I’ve always wanted to do.”
'Most marvelous thing'
The Gloucester High auditorium was filled with veterans — many representing the Army, Air Force, Marines and Coast Guard.
Former state Rep. Tony Verga was one of them.
“It’s the most marvelous thing they can do for veterans,” he said. Verga served in the Navy following the Korean War.
“I’ve been coming to these things since there were World War I guys on the stage,” said Verga, father of Mayor Greg Verga,
But not all of those taking part in the ceremony represented the old guard. Boy Scouts lead those gathered in the Pledge of Allegiance and there were also young members of Gloucester's David G. Ouellet Division of the U.S. Navy Sea Cadets, including Keegan Koch, 12.
Koch’s mother, Jamee Smith, said her son only recently joined the Sea Cadets.
“I think he definitely feels honored,” said Smith.
Lending support to veterans
A brief parade followed the ceremony, leading community members to the Capt. Lester S. Wass American Legion Post 3 for a ceremony in remembrance of Armistice Day.
“Today we celebrate our veterans and honor all they have done for our community,” said Mayor Verga.
Those sentiments were echoed by state Senate Minority Leader Bruce Tarr, R-Gloucester.
“On Veterans Day, it’s up to all of us to see what we can do to support them,” said Tarr.”
Tarr pointed to a recently approved state Senate bill to create a governor’s cabinet-level Secretary of Veterans Services that would require the secretary be a veteran.
Adam Curcuru, director of Cape Ann Veterans Services, said the efforts of veterans are important, especially in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic that isolated many people. Friday's observation of Veterans Day marked the first time since 2019 that a complete formal celebration was held in Gloucester.
“So many of us lost touch with the community,” said Curcuru, who said veterans such as Chipperini inspire those in Gloucester and beyond.
“Absolutely,” Curcuru said. “Just ask any of the kids he has coached in hockey and any of the kids you see in the schools. Some of his inspiration comes from his natural attitude growing up in Gloucester. Some of it is his natural leadership skills.”
Serving in Iraq and Afghanistan and seeing the poverty and troubles in those countries also shaped Chipperini’s character, Curcuru said.
“It was seeing that, that comes with a message,” he said. “Go home and give everything back to your community.”
Curcuru estimates between 1,400 and 1,600 veterans live in Gloucester, with between 2,000 and 2,500 veterans living in the five towns served by Cape Ann Veterans Services. Those communities are Gloucester, Rockport, Manchester, Hamilton and Wenham, with the latter four also all holding Veterans Day observances.
For his part, Chipperini describes his service as a no-brainer.
“For as long as I could remember, I had always admired military service,” said Chipperini. “Growing up in the '80s, watching movies like ‘Commando’ and ‘Rambo’ and hearing the heroic stories of many greats, I knew I too wanted to serve my country.”