The Gloucester Veterans Affairs clinic at 199 Main St., along with a separate outpatient clinic in Lynn, could be replaced with one in Salem in a few years, according to a Department of Veterans Affairs report making recommendations on ways to modernize the VA system.
“The recommendation enhances access to care in the market by consolidating two clinics into a single more sustainable location with expanded specialty services in Salem.” the VA’s Asset and Infrastructure Review says. In looking at the “East Market,” the report talks about how an aging veteran population will only increase demand for outpatient and long-term care services.
But the report released last Monday has raised alarm among local officials about the loss of the Gloucester clinic.
“Our community has really put a lot of their, you know, sweat into ensuring we’ve had a clinic for our veterans in Gloucester that we share with our communities throughout Cape Ann,” said Cape Ann Director of Veterans Services Adam Curcuru, whose office serves Gloucester, Rockport, Manchester, Hamilton and Wenham.
“It’s about equity, and as our veterans age, it becomes harder and harder for them to travel,” Curcuru said. “And keeping these services in their community gives them that access to care.”
Curcuru and other officials stressed the recommendations are the start of a process that could play out over several years, and would not have an impact now.
“As a community we will work together to ensure that the VA understands our side,” Curcuru said. The facility is used by veterans who live closer to Gloucester than to Lynn or Bedford, drawing veterans from Beverly and Danvers.
Advocating now to keep clinic
Gloucester Mayor Greg Verga, Chief Administrative Officer Jill Cahill, state Senate Minority Leader Bruce Tarr and state Rep. Ann-Margaret Ferrante, D-Gloucester, met Friday to discuss the possibility of the clinic closing.
“I am very concerned about the potential closure of the Gloucester VA clinic and its impact on services to the veterans in our community,” said Verga in an email. He said Ferrante, Tarr and he “plan to work together as a unified front to keep these services in Gloucester. The men and women who serve our country deserve access to high quality health care without facing barriers such as transportation. We understand this is a long process but we plan to start advocating now.”
“This is a situation we have to monitor and do everything possible to maintain services here for our veterans,” Ferrante said.
Tarr said this was not simply about taking a 33-minute drive south on Route 128. Many veterans have trouble getting access to transportation, which can be costly. Many veterans have limited mobility.
“It’s certainly about making sure that the men and women who have served our country are able to be cared for in their own community where they have a support network that can help them with all of the dimensions of that care,” Tarr said.
Tarr said Gloucester fought hard for the clinic, which he said was established about 15 years ago as part of Addison Gilbert Hospital.
It outgrew its space there and there was a significant push to have it expand to its present location on Main Street, Tarr said.
According to a June 1, 2016, story in the Times, a special citation was presented to former state Rep. Anthony Verga, the mayor’s father and a Navy veteran, who headed the state’s House Veterans Committee and spearheaded a 2006 push to keep the Gloucester clinic open.
Tarr said VA is just at the onset of the process that could disrupt services to veterans all across the state.
“I’m alarmed that the Veterans Administration would even consider relocating the Gloucester clinic or closing it as the case may be,” Tarr said.
Congressional support
The recommendations on VA medical centers and clinics, including one to replace the Bedford VA medical center, still must be submitted to Congress and a presidentially appointed Asset and Infrastructure Review (AIR) Commission, according a VA press release.
“The AIR Commission will conduct public hearings as part of its review of VA’s recommendations before submitting its own recommendations to the president for further review in 2023,” the VA says.
Tarr said he expects to have support from the state’s congressional delegation for keeping the Cape Ann clinic open.
“My goal is to make sure the voices of our veterans are heard in this process,” said U.S. Rep. Seth Moulton, D-Salem, in a statement. “They have earned the care they receive from the VA and the VA must understand how these veterans will be affected by the proposed changes.”
Moulton was among those who spoke at the ribbon cutting for the 4,800 square foot Main Street clinic in 2016.
The Marine Corps veteran who served four tours in Iraq added: “I get my health care through the VA and I understand how much the local VA clinics mean to my fellow veterans in our district.”
In looking at the demographics of the region’s veterans, the reports states that in fiscal 2019, there were nearly 11,000 enrollees within 30 minutes and nearly 46,500 enrollees within 60 minutes of the proposed Salem site.
“Relocating services from the Gloucester (outpatient services site) to the proposed new Salem (multi-specialty, community-based outpatient clinic) places the care in a better market location for veteran access,” the report states. The report states there were 1,371 “core uniques” at the Gloucester clinic.
The definition of a VA core unique veteran patient excludes those who have only used VA telephone triage, pharmacy and lab services.
“Veterans deserve quality health care at VA facilities in their communities, and I’m deeply concerned that the VA has not been thoroughly engaging and communicating with veterans in Massachusetts about decisions impacting their health and their families,” said U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren in a statement, according the Statehouse News Service.
