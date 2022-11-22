What to do about the crumbling private roads in America’s oldest seaport has bedeviled both the residents who live on them — and who face expensive repairs or a burdensome betterment process to fix them — and Gloucester officials caught by the fact it is illegal for the city to pay to make permanent repairs to private roads.
A new report from the mayor’s Private Road Working Group recommends ways to smooth the process when it comes to getting private roads fixed, focusing on education about private road repairs, simplifying and clarifying city ordinances, and advocating for more state and federal dollars to fix the city’s public streets.
“At the outset, the group found that education will help empower the residents so that they will understand their options and can make informed decisions about making repairs to private roads,” the report states. The group recommends amending city ordinances “to clarify the process for utilizing the betterment process to make permanent repairs to private roads and to establish criteria for the administration and City Council to consider when evaluating whether a private road may be accepted as a public street.”
The working group found that Gloucester has the fourth highest percentage of unaccepted roads in the Commonwealth, behind Brewster, Eastham and Chatham on Cape Cod.
At 64 miles, Gloucester has the seventh largest total mileage of private roads in the state, behind Plymouth, Yarmouth, Falmouth, Worcester, Brewster and Barnstable.
The report also found the city has 829 total roads, including 256 municipal or other roads and 573 private roads. Of those private roads, 165 serve as “collectors/connectors” or lead to a place the public is going, while there are 408 private roads that contain dead ends with no public destination.
At issue are city ordinances authorized by state law that forbid the city from paying for permanent repairs to private roads. Abutters may be surprised they live on a private road and frustrated with the burdens of ownership, the report states.
The group found the city is prohibited from spending public money to make permanent road repairs to private roads, doing such things as making improvements, regrading, or paving. The city can make temporary repairs, such as patching potholes. The group found that a road may be open to the public but still be a private road owned by abutters, who would then be responsible for repairs.
The report, contained in the mayor’s report to the City Council for Tuesday’s meeting, comes from the Private Road Working Group whose members have been meeting since June. They are Karen Bell, John Bourneuf, Doug Fifield, Bill Hellmuth as members of the community, and City Council President Valerie Gilman, City Council Vice President Sean Nolan as an alternate member and General Counsel Suzanne Egan.
The group was tasked with reviewing state and local laws on the repair of private roads and finding ways to address the limitations to the repair and maintenance of them.
Mayor Greg Verga, in his report, said he will meet with the group to make a formal presentation in the coming weeks and with his team on action items to undertake.
When a private road requires more than patched potholes, owners can hire a private contractor to make repairs or use the betterment process to pay for the city to make the repairs.
However, residents face obstacles with the betterment process, such as a lack of a neighborhood association, varying conditions or use patterns along longer roads and the betterment calculation process, so this is where education and outreach can help, the report states.
