Report: Pot shop fees erratic, inconsistent

BOSTON — Cities and towns have squeezed tens of millions of dollars in fees from cannabis businesses since retail sales were authorized, according to a new report, which argues the system is plagued by a lack of transparency and oversight.
The report released by the Massachusetts Cannabis Business Association, a trade group, found that local governments have collected at least $50 million in fees from retail shops and growing operations located under their jurisdictions.
But the report’s author, Dr. Jeffrey Moyer of the School of Public Policy and Urban Affairs at Northeastern University, said a review of local spending records revealed “widespread differences” in how cities and towns collect, track, and report the spending of fees from cannabis businesses.
“With no effective oversight over the collection or spending of these fees, it’s up to municipalities to comply with the law that governs them,” Moyer said. “While some municipalities are following the spirit of the law and striving for real transparency, most are not.”
The report was based on public records requests to 88 local governments including Gloucester, Salem, Haverhill and Amesbury. At least 54 cities and towns responded to the records requests, and of those only 42 explained where money collected from the impact fees will be going, according to the report’s author.
At least 12 communities, including Gloucester and Amesbury, were among those that didn’t explain where the money from fees will be spent, the report said.
Local governments that responded said more than 50% of the pot fees were being deposited in the community’s general fund for undetermined uses.
The report’s author said he also found “discrepancies” between the data included in the public records request responses and what the communities are reporting to the Cannabis Control Commission.
Paying to play
The cannabis industry has long argued that local governments are charging excessive pay-to-play fees and refusing to justify the charges. They say retail shops have had a minimal impact on police, fire and other municipal services.
The state’s 2016 law legalizing cannabis allows adults age 21 and older to possess up to 10 ounces, and authorized regulated cultivation and sales.
The law allows communities the option of charging pot shops excise taxes up to 3% on retail sales. That’s on top of a 10.75% state cannabis excise tax and the state’s 6.25% sales tax.
In addition to those taxes, cities and towns may charge impact fees that are “reasonably related to the costs” of hosting a pot business, such as staffing additional police patrols. But those fees cannot exceed 3% of the company’s gross revenue.
Those fees must be renegotiated by communities every five years under the law.
Some communities have added clauses to the agreements that require cannabis sellers to ramp up payments if they’re giving other communities more money.
Moyer published a previous report for the industry which found that municipalities regularly violate state law with terms of the host community agreements.
Several lawsuits have been filed against local governments over excessive pay-to-play charges, including one targeting Haverhill’s local impact fees.
“We’ve been open for three years now, and in that time, we’ve shown that we’re no different than any other local business,” said Caroline Pineau, owner of Stem, a retail shop in Haverhill that has sued the city over pot fees.
“We shouldn’t be treated as a piggy bank that can be raided for local spending that has nothing to do with our business,” she added.
A few communities, including Amesbury, have stopped collecting the fees amid the criticism.
Overhauling law
On Beacon Hill, lawmakers are seeking to curtail the fees as part of a broader overhaul of the state’s pot law.
Legislation recently approved by the House and Senate would nullify existing host agreements between pot operations and local governments and require them to renegotiate the terms.
Impact fees would still be allowed, but they would be capped at 3% of a pot shop’s gross sales, and the host agreements would expire after five years.
The proposed changes would also give the state’s Cannabis Control Commission more regulatory authority over the terms of those host agreements.
A final version of the proposal is being hammered out by a six-member conference committee of House and Senate negotiators.
But the push to eliminate the impact fees are strongly opposed by the influential Massachusetts Municipal Association, which argues the agreements are no different than contracts with developers and others to offset the increased costs of providing police, fire or other municipal services.
In a recent letter to lawmakers opposing the bill, MMA President Geoff Beckwith said the proposed legislation would “usurp local authority” to negotiate agreements with private businesses to offset impacts to the community.
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@northofboston.com.