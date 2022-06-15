BOSTON — A federal watchdog says nearly 20% of the unemployment claims paid during the height of the pandemic were bogus.
The report by the Government Accounting Office found that nationwide the rate of improper payments for unemployment insurance claims jumped from 9.2%, or $8 billion, in fiscal year 2020, to 18.9%, or $78.1 billion, in fiscal year 2021.
"Total UI improper payments are not known partly because (the U.S. Department of Labor) has not yet reported estimates for certain pandemic UI programs," the report's authors wrote. "States have also struggled with incomplete reporting of billions of dollars in identified overpayments."
In Massachusetts, the improper payment rate for unemployment claims has skyrocketed from 12.4% — or $176,516 — in fiscal year 2019, to 32% — or $779,258 — in fiscal year 2021. That's the the fourth highest rate in the nation, according to data from the U.S. Department of Labor.
The Bay State had the fourth highest rate of fraud in fiscal year 2021, with 17.6% of claims deemed fraudulent, the federal data shows. Only three states — Kansas, New York and Rhode Island — had higher rates of UI fraud.
Over a three-year period from July 1, 2018 to June 30, 2021, Massachusetts had the 10th highest improper payment rate at 22.76% of claims, the data shows.
The primary cause for the rise in unemployment fraud during the pandemic was identity theft, according to the Labor Department.
From March 2020 to Jan. 2022, hundreds of individuals either pled guilty to defrauding UI programs or had federal charges pending against them, according to the labor department. Many of the fraud cases were tied to international criminal gangs, authorities say.
The report said the persistent nationwide difficulties in mitigating financial loss made it more difficult to launch temporary programs to help unemployed workers during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Because of those concerns, the watchdog is adding the unemployment insurance system to its list of "high risk" programs considered vulnerable to waste, fraud, abuse, and mismanagement. It's also calling on Congress to enact a series of recommendations aimed at improving the unemployment insurance system.
"The widespread problems plaguing the Unemployment Insurance system are extremely troubling," Gene Dodaro, comptroller general and head of the GAO, said in a statement. "Not only is the system falling short in meeting the needs of workers and the broader economy, but the potential for huge financial losses could undermine public confidence in the stewardship of government funds."
He added, "The Labor Department is considering a number of changes, but GAO is concerned that many long-standing problems may go unaddressed."
Massachusetts paid out an unprecedented $6 billion in jobless benefits during the pandemic as hundreds of thousands of workers were sidelined by government-imposed shutdowns meant to stop the spread of COVID-19. Laid-off workers also received money from federal pandemic unemployment programs.
To date, the Baker administration has borrowed more than $2.2 billion from the federal government to continue paying jobless claims.
Red ink in the state’s trust fund has driven up insurance rates paid by private employers into the unemployment trust fund.
This year, employers are projected to pay more than $1.5 billion in contributions to the trust fund. Over the next four years, businesses will pay more than $5.1 billion into it, according to estimates from state labor officials.
The balance of the trust fund was estimated at more than $2.6 billion at the end of March, according to the latest state data.
But the positive balance masks a structural deficit with the state already owing about $1.7 billion to the federal government to repay loans. The state also owes about $415 million in credits to employers for overpayments into the system.
To help pay off the debt and improve the fund’s solvency, the Baker administration plans to borrow more money by issuing up to $2.6 billion in bonds.
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@northofboston.com.