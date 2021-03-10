BOSTON —With the U.S. House now eyeing a Wednesday vote on a $1.9 trillion COVID-19 stimulus package, the newest estimates of relief funding in the bill for Massachusetts suggest the state could be in line for more than $1.039 billion in transit assistance and $2.68 billion in total education aid.
The latest projections are based on the Senate version of the bill that passed on a party-line vote Saturday and must be approved again by the House before President Joe Biden can sign the first major legislative victory for the White House.
The more than $3.7 billion for education and transportation is on top of the $8.1 billion that state and local governments can expect in direct aid from the bill titled the American Rescue Act, including $4.513 billion for state government and $3.415 billion for cities and towns. That estimate is up slightly from earlier House Committee on Oversight and Reform projections due to the additional $10 billion coronavirus capital project funding added by the Senate that will send an estimated $174 million to Massachusetts.
Senate Democrats, according to figures shared by U.S. Sen. Edward Markey's office, also project that Massachusetts will receive more than $1.039 billion from the $30.5 billion authorized for transit agency relief. The aid includes $907,067,020 for Boston, of which 98% will be funneled through the state, and $18,914,270 for Springfield and $6,137,678 for Worcester. The state will take initial control of 85% of Springfield's funding and 90% of Worcester's aid, according to officials.
Other estimated allocations for regional transit authorities include $97,285,670 for Barnstable, $9,151,161 for Leominster and Fitchburg, $257,082 for New Bedford, and $369,240 for Pittsfield.
On the education front, the Library of Congress estimates that K-12 education in Massachusetts will receive $1.8 billion in new support from the $170 billion earmarked in the bill, while higher education is in line to received $825 million and Gov. Charlie Baker will receive $27 million to share with private schools.
While much of this money is earmarked for specific purposes, Democratic leaders at the State House have indicated they want to play a more active role in deciding how Massachusetts spends the billions in general government aid included in this round of federal relief.
###