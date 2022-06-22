A dive team called in to help investigate a report of a possible drowning at Vernon's Pit on Wednesday afternoon found a person.
Rescuers began CPR using an electronic device that does chest compression.
A group of youths, including a girl who was crying, was escorted into Plum Cove School by police. The group, including a girl crying, had been seen being lead from the quarry earlier by an officer
Besides the Beverly-based dive team, state police, Gloucester Police, Fire and ambulance, personnel are on scene.
Rescuers seem to be concentrating their search at one end of the quarry.
The city disallows swimming in Vernon's Pit, Nelson's Pit, and especially Klondike Reservoir, part of the city's public water supply.
During the past few years in the summer season, the city's Public Works and Police departments have received an uptick in calls from residents who have expressed concerns and frustrations with large crowds, vandalism, litter, and fires.