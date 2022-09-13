ROCKPORT — At Fall Town Meeting Monday night, voters shot down a non-binding citizen’s petition seeking to raise the property taxes on vacation and high-valued homes, and residential properties not occupied by the owner.
The petition, backed by resident John Penaloza, would have locked the residential tax exemption at 35% of the average assessed values of Class One residential parcels in town that are principal residences of taxpayers. That way, the tax levy paid by the residential class would remain the same while its distributed over less assessed value.
Based on the residential exemption calculation, in Rockport, properties assessed under $959,224.06 would have saved on their annual property taxes - those over would pay more.
In bringing his petition to the Town Meeting floor, Penaloza said implementing a residential tax exemption would keep investors and corporations from snatching properties away from potential buyers.
"Communities with housing that's protected by residential tax exemption increasingly fall off the short list of targets of vulture capitalists when they're deciding where to strike next," he said. "Subtracting a portion of the demand on a housing supply can greatly help keep price increases in check."
The Board of Selectmen had previously voted against supporting Penaloza's petition at a public meeting prior to Monday night.
"Communities that have enacted this exemption successfully are often large cities or towns with many non-owner occupied buildings such as large apartment buildings or resort communities with a majority of seasonal residents like Provincetown," Rockport is not one of these communities. Our assessor estimates that 75 percent of our properties are year-round residences."
During public comment, all but one person spoke out against the petition. Many who spoke said they were on fixed incomes and could not afford a tax increase on their properties deemed "high value" by the exemption.
Ultimately, voters shot it down with a vote of 54 in favor and 164 against.
In total, over 230 registered voters participated in Monday night's Fall Town Meeting at Rockport High School gymnasium. Many complained it was hard to hear people speaking through the P.A. system as the gym not provide the most ideal acoustics.
Voters approved all eight of this year's CPC grant proposals. These included $334,000 as a grant to rehabilitate the steeple at Rockport Baptist Church, $239,000 for preservations of Evans Field and it bleachers and $150,000 for the historic preservation of the Pigeon Cove Fire Station.
The Town Bylaw Committee had their proposed housekeeping updates and tweaks to the town's bylaws pass with a few exemptions. A motion on Article K removed a clause that would allow the town to change local election voting hours within 30 days of advance. Another on Article L retained the requirement that the School Committee should publish a general summary of their budget in a local newspaper.
Here's how residents voted in full at the 2022 Fall Town Meeting:
Here is a summary of the warrant and how Town Meeting voted:
A. Raise money to pay unpaid bills. Requires 9/10 majority vote. PASSED 181 to 5.
B. Raise money to add to the appropriations of Articles 5, 5A, 5B, 5C, 6, and 6A (fiscal 2023 budget, water and sewer enterprise and capital funds, and Community Preservation Committee budget) approved by Spring Town Meeting. Requires majority vote. PASSED 161 to 13.
C. Receive the annual report and recommendations of the Community Preservation Committee. Requires majority vote. PASSED by majority voice vote.
D. Set aside $83,000 in the Community Preservation Fund for the town’s reserve accounts for the Community House reserve (PASSED 155 to 46), $83,000 for open space/recreation (PASSED 180 to 26) and $83,000 for historic preservation (PASSED 173 to 30). Requires majority vote.
E. Spend Community Preservation Fund money or borrow: $40,000 to study options to renovate Bradley Wharf (PASSED 191 to 23); $239,000 for preservations of Evans Field and it bleachers (PASSED 184 to 42); $31,800 for the preservation of the historic freight crane at the train station, 17 Railroad Ave.(PASSED 155 to 72); $46,000 as a grant for the historic preservation of the Old Castle at 2-4 Castle Lane (PASSED 172 to 53); $140,000 as a grant to Harborlight Community Partners to create affordable housing at 5 Granite St. (PASSED 196 to 38); $150,000 for the historic preservation of the Pigeon Cove Fire Station, 11 Granite St (PASSED 185 to 52); $100,000 to preserve the historic South Tower on Thacher Island (PASED 219 to 17); and $334,000 as a grant to rehabilitate the steeple at Rockport Baptist Church, 4 High St. (PASSED 165 to 68). Requires majority vote.
F. Pay $74,170 to various unions based on previous contracts with the town. Requires majority vote. PASSED by unanimous voice vote.
G. A non-binding citizen’s petition seeking a residential tax exemption of 35% for all Class One residential parcels. Requires majority vote. FAILED 54 to 164.
H. Change ”Board of Selectmen” and “Selectmen” to “Select Board” in the bylaws. Requires majority vote. PASSED 65 to 9
I. Amend the town’s bylaws governing general provisions, to update, streamline, and make them easier to understand. Requires majority vote. PASSED 52 to 14.
J. Amend the town’s bylaws governing Town Meeting, to update, streamline, and make them easier to understand. Requires majority vote. PASSED 58 to 6.
K. Amend the town’s bylaws governing elected officers, to update, streamline, and make them easier to understand. Requires majority vote. PASSED WITH AMENDMENTS 55 to 4.
L. Amend the town’s bylaws governing finances and financial procedures, to update, streamline, and make them easier to understand. Requires majority vote. PASSED WITH AMENDMENTS 53 to 1
M. Amend the town’s bylaws to standardize the names of state and federal agencies. Requires majority vote. PASSED 52 to 1.
N. Amend the town’s bylaws to correct mistakes of grammar, punctuation, and typographical errors. Requires majority vote. PASSED 70 to 3.