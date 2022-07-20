The most “prominent” concern among residents who spoke during five recent listening sessions seeking input on how Gloucester should spend $23 million in COVID-19 recovery money was a lack of affordable housing.
A new report released Tuesday says about a third of the 60 residents who spoke during the hybrid listening sessions said the money should go toward rental assistance and housing production, citing concerns about the impact costly housing has on workers.
“Several speakers recommended that up to 20% of the funds be allocated to address housing affordability in the city,” the report states. The city’s Affordable Housing Trust was identified as a vehicle for funding, while nonprofits Wellspring House, Action Inc. and North Shore Health Project identified affordable housing as a need within their scope of services, the report states.
In the spring, the COVID-19 Local Fiscal Recovery Funds Listening Group heard dozens of residents, businesses and organizations say how they would prioritize spending $23 million in 2021 American Rescue Plan Act recovery money.
Mayor Greg Verga now has the task of digesting the 54-page report on how the one-time windfall should be spent to help the city recover from the COVID-19 pandemic. His goal for the money is “to do the most good for the most people over the most time.”
The report synthesizes input from the five hybrid meetings, and from 180 online submissions through an ARPA website the city set up.
“All of these comments need to be viewed, though, in a context of the … American Recovery Plan Act and the rules that came out of the U.S. Treasury Department,” said the group’s chairperson, Carl Gustin. “It can’t be considered sort of a grab bag, if you will. It’s very prescriptive in how it’s to be treated.”
The money is to be used for pandemic-related costs incurred after March 3, 2021, the report states. The money must be obligated by Dec. 31, 2024, and expended by the end of 2026.
City officials also weighed in during the final listening session on public health needs, the report said, on the negative economic impacts from COVID-19 and the need for “the long delayed secondary wastewater treatment facility.” That project is estimated to cost $80 million to $100 million.
Verga said “a chunk” will be set aside for the treatment plant, but he could not say how much during an interview Tuesday morning.
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency waiver that the primary system is operating under will not be renewed, the report states. “The facility is a critical investment in the future and eligible under ARPA guidelines,” the report adds.
What the report does not do is make recommendations as to how the $23 million should be spent.
Instead, it lumps comments into seven categories: housing, public health, infrastructure, public spaces, economic impacts, climate change and premium pay.
While the administration has the final say in how the money is to be allocated, after the City Council voted to accept the funding in a lump sum earlier this year, the eight-member listening group included Councilor at-Large Tony Gross to get the perspective of a city councilor.
“The community input was vital,” Gross said. “This was really, really helpful for the administration and I think it’s really helpful for the city, particularly to know what the preferences are of a numerous amount of people.” Gross said the administration has promised full transparency on how the money will be spent.
“I don’t intend to send them a list of the checks that I cut the previous month,” Verga said. “It’s going to be a conversation as we move forward.”
While some of the issues raised by the community might not fall under the U.S. Treasury’s rules, they may serve as a blueprint for future long-range planning for the city, Gustin and Gross said.
Participants in the sessions were asked to think about two practical considerations: short-term outlays of money with long-term results and avoiding expenditures that would obligate future administrations to funding beyond the $23 million.
Verga said he expects to decide where to allocate the money this summer or early fall.
Ethan Forman may be contacted at 978-675-2714,or at eforman@northofboston.com.