You could say that the sweeping curve of Plum Cove Beach at dusk in Lanesville was certainly a scenic spot to hold a neighborhood meeting about concerns about taco and tater tot food truck operation there.
And on Tuesday evening, about 120 people dug their heels in the sand and most dug in for their support of a taco food trailer that some neighbors insisted such an operation was wrong for Plum Cove Beach.
Holding signs that read “Let Ross Cook,” or “Save the Taco Truck,” most of the Lanesville residents gathered applauded or made their thoughts known about how much they appreciated chef Ross Franklin of Gloucester and his 5 Star Phresh-Phood taco truck selling gourmet tacos and tater tots at the beach starting July 1.
Franklin, who did not talk during the hour-long meeting, said he had no words for the support he was shown at the meeting, and said: “Let the people speak for themselves,” he said in a brief interview.
“I’m just absolutely overwhelmed by the comradery of the whole city coming out behind me,” he said.
The meeting, which was facilitated by the use of small PA system and a microphone so everyone could be heard, was called by Council President Valerie Gilman, who represents Ward 4 where the beach is located.
She won praise from both sides for calling the neighborhood meeting in the first place to air out the issue, and for helping to keep things civil, asking folks to be heard when the audience grew impatient when some residents were speaking in opposition, not to Franklin’s taco truck itself, but to the notion that Plum Cove Beach should be on the city’s list of fixed vendor sites.
“We are good neighbors in Lanesville,” she said at one point.
Gilman noted that there is no action before the City Council to eliminate Plum Cove Beach from six fixed vending sites listed in the city ordinance spelling out where such vendors could set up shop.
The beach meeting, posted on the city’s website, drew a quorum of city councilors. Councilors-at-Large Jason Grow, Jeff Worthley and Tony Gross were present, while James O’Hara was listening in on the phone. Ward 2 Councilor Tracey O’Neil was also present.
Gilman noted that what was initially meant as a “neighborhood meeting” “has become a real citywide matter from the process of democracy, and that’s OK.”
Franklin, it turns out, was the only bidder this summer for the fixed vending spot designated at the beach. In fact, it turns out Franklin may have been the only one to set up shop at this particular location in all the years the permit has been available.
Gilman noted that the taco trailer with a fixed vendor permit was not the same under city rules as an ice cream truck.
The brouhaha started around July 1 when some neighbors noticed the hum of the stand’s generator. Franklin and Gilman said after some neighbors complained, he spent $1,000 on a quieter model, something the gathering applauded.
Gilman noted Building Commissioner Bill Sanborn took decibel readings of the new generator and found that at 40 decibels, well below the 55 decibel threshold. Gilman said Sanborn got no reading from the generator across Washington Street.
Gilman said as a result of neighbors raising the issue about the taco truck, they found there is more demand for fixed vendors in the city.
“We can work together and come up with more fixed vending sites,” she said.
Washington Street residents Emily Matthews took the microphone with her husband Tony Caponi by her side and presented the case of neighbors and said this was the kind of forum they were looking to have, and that they knew the meeting could remain courteous, praising Gilman for outlining the issues related to fixed vendor sites.
“We don’t have any bones to pick with Ross Franklin personally nor professionally,” she said, saying that the neighborhood came together seven years ago to protect the cove from more mooring and pier applications.
“It’s not Ross we are fighting against,” she said, “it’s Plum Cove Beach that we’re fighting for.” She said some believed that the beach was “not in the best interest of the neighborhood or the public” as a fixed location vendor.
At that point someone booed, and someone else shouted: “You’re wrong!” Matthews then walked the crowd through a list of concerns from noise, safety, sanitation, issues related to the zoning ordinance and the neighborhood’s character.
Matthews said the area was already a tough place to drive, and the beach as a fixed vendor location “is an accident waiting to happen. Absolutely none of that is Ross’s fault.”
Among those who got up to speak after her presentation was David Morey, who said he presented Gilman with a petition of about 400 signatures in favor of the taco truck.
“This beach is the happiest I’ve ever seen it,” said his wife Ginny Morey, who has been coming to the beach for 71 years.
Ethan Forman may be contacted at 978-675-2714,or at eforman@northofboston.com.