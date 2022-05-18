The last tranche of controversial zoning amendments came before the Gloucester City Council Tuesday night in a special meeting and public hearing on Zoom.
About 74 people were on the call as of 7:24 p.m., noted Council President Valerie Gilman, who represents Ward 4, as residents spent more than an hour and a half giving their feedback in three-minute intervals.
Tuesday’s public hearing dealt with the following changes:
- Allow three-family conversions by right in the R-5 high density residential zoning district downtown;
- An allowance for three-family heights to increase to 35 feet in several residential districts;
- Multifamily height allowance to 35 feet in residential districts and 45-feet in CB and CCD zoning districts downtown.
- Corresponding footnotes and height exceptions in the zoning language.
Many at the hearing worried about proposed increases in height in a hilly, historic seaport with the potential for blocked views and increased shadows. A proposal to allow three-family homes by right in the R-5 high density residential zoning district of downtown was seen as creating more congestion and traffic, in an area that lacks parking.
Many thanked the work of officials but fretted that the potential changes would attract outside investors, developers and short-term rentals and fail to address the lack of affordable housing.
City Council questions and deliberations on the zoning amendments came after the newspaper’s deadline for the print edition.
City Clerk Joanne Senos said correspondence ran one letter in favor and 10 against the proposed zoning amendments. A petition from Housing 4 All Gloucester had 21 names in favor, and two petitions from the Don’t Boston My Cape Ann group had 354 signatures against.
Just before 8 p.m., resident John Haley took a tally of the feedback and noted 11 residents had spoken out opposed and three spoke out in favor of the zoning changes.
Resident Julianne McKenney said what struck her the most was why elected officials would be in favor of changes that are unpopular with most of the general public.
“Gloucester with all the planning that is happening in our city, we have a clear need for a master plan,” said Lisa Rigsby, who said voting on zoning changes done in a silo was a flawed process.
“Let’s vote ‘no’ and take a look at the bigger picture,” Rigsby said.
Tuesday’s public hearing, which had been continued from the council’s meeting last Tuesday, featured public discussion about the zoning amendments recommended by the Planning Board last fall to help spur all types of housing creation in the seaport.
The proposals grew out of the city’s 2017 Housing Production Plan, and its recommendations for nine zoning amendments. Over the past few months, the council’s Planning and Development Committee took these proposals and split them into separate motions.
This committee also tabled discussion on three-family conversions and increases in height allowances as the city learned more about a separate process from the state calling on MBTA communities to craft zoning districts to allow multifamily by right near bus and train stations.
Planning Director/interim Community Development Director Gregg Cademartori said he was still trying to combat misinformation about the zoning changes, saying the amendments were entirely within the City Council’s control. The Planning Board with help from the Metropolitan Area Planning Council developed the 2017 Housing Production Plan.
Amendments were generated by the Gloucester Planning Board and an ad hoc group. Cademartori said the proposals are not part of the MBTA communities proposals and not about affordable housing, but housing production across markets.
Cademartori noted that in the R-5 zoning district, there are a total of 2,183 lots, 791 of which are zoning compliant.
The potential changes for the three-family allowance would have the potential to create 875 units: 634 units by a conversion of one-families to three-families, 226 units from the conversion of two-family homes to three family homes and 15 units by the development of three vacant house lots with three-family homes.
Residents tended to push back against the by-right allowance of the changes.
“I think people are the same all over the city, I think the by-right scares them,” said Gordon Baird Jr. of Fort Hill Avenue. He said the same goes for increases in height allowances.
Beverly Palmacci of Commonwealth Avenue said with the MBTA communities looming, she was not in favor of the three-family conversions as the neighborhood was already dense, and she did not see going through the special permit as a negative.
“I can’t imagine 875 more potential units,” she said of the potential for development in the R-5 district.
Marcia Hart of Freemont Street appreciated the efforts of those trying to increase housing and she disagrees with the details.
“I am really opposed to the by-right aspect of the amendments,” Hart said. She said she felt this would create opportunities for developers and investors instead of residents. “This is why residents are concerned.”
Peggy Hegarty-Steck, chief executive officer of the Gloucester human service agency Action Inc., said she has written in support of the zoning changes to support a diverse range of housing with about half of renters and homeowners housing cost burdened to pay their rent or mortgage in Gloucester.
She said she knows they can’t build their way out of the housing crisis. She said there would still be plenty of guardrails in place if the changes were approved. She said she felt the city had done its homework in vetting these changes.
Planning Board member Shawn Henry noted he moved downtown, and wanted to address some of what said when it came for the potential lack of scrutiny when it came to by-right uses. He said the by-right uses only apply if the lot meets all zoning requirements, and many don’t.
Ethan Forman can be reached at 978-675-2714, or eforman@northofboston.com.