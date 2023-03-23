ROCKPORT — Two former Rockport firefighters have jumped into the race for Board of Selectmen — making that election a contested one.
Four candidates will vie for the two available selectmen seats when the annual town elections take place Tuesday, May 9.
John “Jack” B. Porter and Franklyn J. “Frank” Favaloro, both Fire Department retirees, returned nomination papers signed by at least 37 resident registered voters to Town Clerk Melanie Waddell by Tuesday’s 5 p.m. deadline, as did incumbent Selectmen Paul F. Murphy and Ross Charles Brackett. The two selectmen terms are three years.
“They have submitted their nomination papers and their signatures have been verified” by the the Board of Registrars, said Waddell.
In addition, there will be two other contested races; one to pick a town moderator, and another to decide the makeup of the Rockport Housing Authority.
Longtime Town Moderator Bob Visnick will not be running for reelection for his seat, but former Town Clerk Patricia E. Brown and attorney Brian H. Sullivan have come forward to campaign to succeed him for three years.
“These two people have stepped forward and are interested in doing it,” said Waddell said on Tuesday afternoon. “I think it’s just the two of them.”
Two residents are running for one five-year seat on the Rockport Housing Authority.
According to Waddell, Peter Norman Souza Jr. and Jonathan E. Ring are running for a seat to be vacated by outgoing member John Knowlton.
“On the Housing Authority, a full house would be five,” said Waddell. “Three are elected, one is a ‘town appointed tenant’ board member and one is a state-appointed board member.”
Other races include the run for School Committee, Planning Board, Board of Assessors and library trustee.
Incumbent Nicole S.A. Altieri and Amy Oakes are each making bids for two available three-year terms on the School Committee.
“There are two seats available and those are the two people who have put in for it,” said Waddell.
Running for the two seats opening on the Planning Board are incumbent Joseph Korslund and Robert Bruce Simmons, who is now serving as an appointed member.
In the race for Assessor of Taxes (Board of Assessors), incumbent Christopher Trupiano would like to serve another three-year term. Finally, incumbent Library Trustee Cynthia H. Sharfstein is also seeking another three-year term.
Anyone mounting a write-in campaign will need at least five votes to qualify to serve.
The rundown
Waddell said, as of now, those are the election races in Rockport. Campaign signs have begun to pop up in town backing the bids for several candidates, including Favaloro and Porter.
“Contested races usually result in a healthy turnout in local elections,” Waddell said “April 6 at 5 p.m. is the last day and hour to file withdrawals or objections to nomination papers. The ballot will be finalized after that time.”
The final day to register for the town election is Saturday April 29, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the Town Hall Annex.
This year, Waddell said, residents have more options to vote during the election. They may vote early or by mail, with no excuse required. or they may vote in-person on election day on May 9.
“We have already received over 1,200 applications for vote-by-mail,” she said. “Ballots requested to be mailed will go out for the second or third week of April.”
In-person voting hours will be held:
Monday, May 1: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Tuesday, May 2: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Wednesday, May 3: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Thursday, May 4: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
