The film "CODA," which just won Best Picture at the 94th Academy Awards, returns to Gloucester's movie house, the very place it made its world premiere at a special screening during the COVID-19 pandemic last July.
John Williams, owner of Gloucester Cinema, 74 Essex Ave., was excited to announce the film's return, especially when he had been turned down in the previous weeks when he inquired about getting it back.
"And because of strong early sales, Apple has agreed to a second week," he said.
The film will run this Friday, April 1, through April 14. Tickets are on sale now. Advance tickets are recommended as some shows have sold out. For the schedule, visit gloucestercinema.com.
"It was a surprise," said Williams. "After the SAG awards, I asked but they said they weren't going to theaters again because they wanted people to go to Apple TV + to stream it. But (Monday), they changed their mind."
Those who worked or assisted with the film were invited last summer to the screening, which turned out to be "the" premiere after director Sian Heder learned that the West Coast screening was canceled.
"Our premiere in L.A. isn't happening so you are at the premiere," she told the attendees. "But I'm so excited to be here and share this with you. This is the first time I am seeing it with an audience. This film is a love letter to Gloucester."
Williams recalled that, at the time of the premiere, people were not congregating inside and were staying away from large groups.
"Who anticipated it would be the debut for the movie that would win the Oscars? And who knew back then if it would catch on, especially with the Academy voters," he said. "There were many firsts with the making of this movie, from the first film with a predominantly deaf cast, to the first deaf male actor to win an Oscar. I'm thrilled at its success, which is history-making on many levels."
"CODA," filmed primarily in Gloucester, also won awards for Heder for Best Adapted Screenplay and for Tony Kotsur for Best Supporting Actor.
On an added note, Williams shared that he learned not to use "hearing impaired," which he thought was the appropriate term from what he learned years ago. But a patron wrote to him to explain that is not used anymore and that the proper term is Deaf or Hard of Hearing. The patron pointed out that that term was used on the popular movie website platform used by hundreds of theaters across the country. Consequently, Williams reached out to the website to share this information so that the appropriate terminology will be used.
"They are going to make the change," said Williams. "I went from having no knowledge that I was committing a faux pas to making a positive change."
And the film may not be the only part of "CODA" to return to Gloucester.
Kotsur has said in public appearances and interviews that he wants to return to Gloucester — and on at least one occasion, with his Oscar — and it is certain that he would be welcomed with open arms.
