ROCKPORT — The Rockport Government & Bylaw Committee is undertaking its 10-year review of the town’s bylaws.
So far, staff from town counsel, K&P Law, have drafted and the committee has reviewed proposed changes for chapters one through seven. Chapters four and five, which deal with town personnel and staffing, have been exempt from review for the time being.
“Town Counsel has advised that the review of those two chapters should hold until the MacLeod et al v. Rockport et al case is resolved,” said Town Administrator Mitch Vieira, referring to a taxpayer-filed lawsuit filed in Essex Superior Court. The suit centers around former fire Chief James Doyle’s firing last year.
Government & Bylaw Committee Chairman Charles Seavey told the Times via email that the majority of the proposed changes are minor clarifications.
“We are getting all citations to Mass. General Laws corrected, looking for typos, etc.,” he wrote.
Some deletions aim to reduce redundancy. For example, a line that states that selectmen appoint members to the Board of Appeals is recommended to be removed. According to committee member Penny Pilzer, it’s because such language already exists in the town’s Zoning Bylaws.
Other proposed policy changes are minor. The draft proposes bumping the Board of Health’s revolving account limit from $30,000 to $60,000. Another suggested change pushes back the deadline for selectmen to deliver a proposed financial plan and budget to the Finance Committee from Jan. 31 to Feb. 15.
The committee hosted a public forum last week to discuss the changes so far.
“We’re reviewing the commentary and will be discussing it all in a meeting (on) March 21st,” said Seavey.
The committee hopes to have a finalized update to the town’s bylaws ready for Fall Town Meeting this year. Until then, no changes will go into effect.
The draft bylaw updates are available at rockportma.gov/home/news/draft-changes-code-laws-public-review.
