Students at Gloucester High School closed a half day of classes Wednesday with a pep rally to rev spirits for the annual Thanksgiving football game.

The Fishermen will take on the Falcons at Newell Stadium this year. Kickoff is 10 a.m. Thursday.

Gloucester holds a 37-19 edge in the Thanksgiving Day series, which started in 1964.

Thursday's battle pits two teams both sporting a record of 4-6.

For a preview of the game, and of the matchup between the Manchester Essex Regional High School Hornets and Georgetown High School Royals at Georgetown, please see Sports, Page A9.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you