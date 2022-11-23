Students at Gloucester High School closed a half day of classes Wednesday with a pep rally to rev spirits for the annual Thanksgiving football game.
The Fishermen will take on the Falcons at Newell Stadium this year. Kickoff is 10 a.m. Thursday.
Gloucester holds a 37-19 edge in the Thanksgiving Day series, which started in 1964.
Thursday's battle pits two teams both sporting a record of 4-6.
For a preview of the game, and of the matchup between the Manchester Essex Regional High School Hornets and Georgetown High School Royals at Georgetown, please see Sports, Page A9.