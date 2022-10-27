MARBLEHEAD — Officials looking into a suspicious fire at the site of a senior housing development under construction on Pleasant Street are again asking for the public’s help.
The fire was discovered as a result of an alarm around 1 a.m. Monday at 265 Pleasant St., the site of the Mariner Marblehead project.
While the fire was quickly put out, investigators want to identify and speak with a person caught on security cameras near the scene.
Video and a still image were posted on social media by the Marblehead Police Department earlier this week, and now they, the Fire Department, and state police with the State Fire Marshal’s office are publicizing a potential reward for information.
“A fire in a building that’s under construction, renovation, or demolition is dangerous,” said State Fire Marshal Peter Ostroskey. in a press release Thursday. “These structures often have limited fire protection measures in place. That puts firefighters at greater risk, and it means fires can cause more damage or put the community in harm’s way by spreading to occupied homes and businesses.”
“We believe this person may have information that could be helpful to investigators,” said Marblehead fire Chief Jason Gilliland of the person seen on camera near the scene.
“We also encourage anyone with knowledge of the incident to contact the Arson Watch Reward Program at 1-800-682-9229. You can reach out 24 hours a day, seven days a week, and all calls are confidential.”
The reward program offers up to $5,000 for information.
Information can also be provided to Marblehead police directly at 781-631-1212.