On Cape Ann there are a number of places to celebrate at local restaurants and bars, but this year there are some new events for those interested in stepping out.
As the city of Gloucester plans to celebrate its quadricentennial year, a “ball drop” bash takes place on Saturday, Dec. 31 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Gloucester City Hall when the Gloucester 400+ organization will host the event that coincides with the earlier “ball drop” that celebrates the clock striking midnight in the city’s namesake town in England as well as Dorset, England, from where a group of English fishermen crossed the Atlantic Ocean and built a settlement here 400 years ago.
The “Countdown to 2023!” ball drop takes place at 7 p.m. when Mayor Greg Verga and 400+ tri-Chair Bob Gillis will be counting to the stroke of midnight in the United Kingdom at 7 p.m. here.
There will be hot chocolate and cookies along with the festivities, which include noisemakers supplied for all who attend this free event. For details on this event, and events throughout 2023, visit: www.gloucesterma400.org .
New Year’s Eve at a castleIn another new event, Gloucester’s Hammond Castle will host a New Year’s Eve bash called “Club Castle New Year’s Eve Party” on Dec. 31 from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. at the oceanfront estate that is now a museum. The evening features ample hors d’oeuvres and music with dancing through the decades in the castle’s Great Hall with DJ Dmus. In other entertainment, there will be fire spinning performances by Fireborn Performance Arts and rumor has it that “Neil Young” may be among the guests. Those attending may be inspired to dress in ‘70s, ‘80s or ‘90s attire. This is a 21-and-over event. Cash bar. Free parking. For details and tickets, visit: https://bit.ly/ClubCastleNYE .
Rockport NYE returns
Rockport New Year’s Eve returns after a two-year hiatus throughout the downtown, with venues all within walking distance. There will be more than 30 performers, along with events and activities that take place from 6 p.m. to midnight at 14 venues. The evening will culminate with a midnight ball drop in Dock Square. Children’s entertainment at the Rockport Community House will wrap up with an early New Year celebration at 8:45 p.m.
The musical performances are diverse including: ‘60s Invasion; ‘Leven, a cappella; Brendan Evans with classical guitar; Cape Ann Big Band; Daisy Nell & Capt. Stan & The Crabgrass Band; Dan King and The Goddesses with acoustic roots rock ‘n roll; Emerald Rae, fiddler and folksinger; Boston Rovers Irish Music; The Dorymates with Celtic music and songs of the sea; John Jerome Band; Tom Eaton & Pick 3 with bluegrass, country and blues; What Time Is It, Mr. Fox?; Henri Smith & Friends New Orleans band; Los Sugar Kings with Afro-Cuban Music; Michael O’Leary and Carol McIntyre; and Pier Ave, among others.
Members of the Gloucester Area Astronomy Club will be around to share their knowledge from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. and poetry readings will be held with a program titled, “Poets of Cape Ann Gimme Shelter.” There also will be stilt dancers around town.
For the younger participants, there will be a family train ride around downtown, a puppeteer and face painting, among other activities. For the full schedule, visit: https://rockportnye.org .
On the eve of NYEThe night before New Year’s Eve, a group of Cape Ann nonprofit organizations have banded together to present an event, ALT NYE, on Friday, Dec. 30 from 7 to 10 p.m. at Beauport Hotel in Gloucester. There will be music by the DubTones, along with food and drink. The organizers note that this is a way to learn more about how to make an impact on Cape Ann in the next year.
The host committee includes: Action, Inc., Backyard Growers, Gloucester 400+, Gloucester Stage, Greater Cape Ann Chamber of Commerce, Harborlight Community Partners, Pathways for Children, Rockport Art Association & Museum, Town Green, Inc. and Wellspring House.
For tickets and details, go to: https://bit.ly/CapeAnnALTNYE .
End the year at CAMCape Ann Museum has much to offer during vacation week for visitors of all ages. The museum, at 27 Pleasant St., Gloucester, is free and open to families through Friday, Dec. 30. Activities for visitors of all ages will be set up throughout the museum, like making a foil rubbing of a Folly Cove Designer block in the special exhibition “Designed & Hand-Blocked by the Folly Cove Designers.” Or visitors can take a moment to visit the Maritime & Fisheries galleries to learn about navigation by the stars and make a sextant, and visit the CAM Studio to learn how to watercolor paint a galaxy with constellations. For details, visit: capeannmuseum.org .
Winter lights on Cape Ann
The third annual Winter Lights on Cape Ann runs through New Year’s Day. In this collaboration of Discover Gloucester and the Greater Cape Ann Chamber of Commerce, local businesses throughout Gloucester, Essex, Ipswich, Manchester-by-the-Sea and Rockport have decorated their storefronts with twinkling lights and creative window displays. There are more than 100 lighted locations. This year there is a contest for people to select which displays they like best using a QR code on flyers in the windows of businesses participating in the decorating contest — and be entered in a drawing to win a $50 Greater Cape Ann Gift Check. For details, visit: discovergloucester.com .
Fourth annual Decks The Halls holiday celebrationThere are two days left for Deck The Halls at Hammond Castle Museum, at 80 Hesperus Ave., Gloucester, which concludes Dec. 30. Visitors can explore the museum that has been decorated for the holidays with Christmas trees in nearly every room and other decorations, and be immersed in a bygone era of luxury and holiday grandeur. For details on tours and tickets, visit: http://www.hammondcastle.org .
