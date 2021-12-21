Due to an outbreak of COVID-19 cases in recent days among students and staff, Beeman Elementary School on Cherry Street will close for the rest of the year, according to an email to families from Superintendent Ben Lummis and Principal Jodi Gennodie.
“Due to further increase in positive COVID cases among staff and students at Beeman Elementary School, we must take the necessary step of temporarily closing Beeman for the rest of the week,” Lummis and Gennodie said in their message.
“We understand that closing Beeman for the rest of the week will be an inconvenience for families. We are making this decision because we cannot properly operate the school without sufficient staff, and to do our best to limit any further spread in the school community,” they said.
Because so many Beeman staff who have tested positive, the school is unable to provide any remote learning during the next three days.
The district expects Beeman to open on schedule on Jan. 3 after the December break.
The closure comes after parents got word this past weekend that cases had increased after school officials were notified that a kindergartner who had been absent had tested positive for the coronavirus, forcing a kindergarten class to be put on pause.
Lummis, in a separate email to district families, noted that Gloucester did not have to close a single school during the 2020-2021 academic year.
“Temporarily closing Beeman for a few days is a clear and active step to help stop the spread within that school’s community,” he said.
According to the district’s COVID-19 dashboard, there were 24 active cases Monday at Beeman. There were fewer than 10 active cases in the rest of Gloucester’s public schools, and “almost no positive cases among staff.” Gloucester High saw nine cases and O’Maley Innovation Middle School, West Parish Elementary and Veterans’ Memorial each had eight cases. The schools “are in good shape to continue with school for the rest of the week,” Lummis said.
Lummis and Gennodie said Beeman provided rapid tests to eight classes that had previously been identified with positive cases. Testing identified three additional positive cases in addition to four found over the weekend, they said. School officials said this brought the number of active cases to 24 among staff and students, and the school communicated with families of students who tested positive on Monday.
The school also completed its weekly PCR testing on Monday with results available on Wednesday. The school will reach out to families who need to be contacted based on those results. School officials urged families and staff to get tested if they had not already, sharing a link, https://book.curative.com/sites/34046, to to register for an appointment at Curative’s free testing site at The Open Door, 26 Emerson Ave.
Other Gloucester schools will continue with the Test & Stay testing program and complete weekly COVID-19 testing, while school officials will monitor for active cases.
Beeman was highlighted at a School Committee meeting last week in which the superintendent outlined that there were 49 active cases in the schools as of Dec. 15.
As a sign of the most recent surge, Lummis last week made a presentation that showed 12 active cases at Beeman as of Dec. 15, up from two at the start of the month.
Then, in an email to Beeman families on Friday, Gennodie wrote of a the sick kindergartner and how testing had identified six more pupils with COVID-19 cases.
The principal said school leaders were taking steps to stop the spread with expanded testing and enhanced mitigation strategies and the plan initially had been to close down one kindergarten class up until the winter break.
“I have been very proud to be a member of the School Committee during COVID-19,” said School Committee member Laura Wiessen, who also happens to be a Beeman parent. “Our teachers, nurses, administrators and our staff have done phenomenal work keeping our kids in school.”
She said that last year during the pandemic, Gloucester schools stayed open and they did not have to close a class. “Everyone has been part of the success,” she said, adding that there are not the same regulations as there were last year when statewide emergency regulations were in place.
Gloucester has a high, 14-day percent positivity rate of nearly 10%, and the city does not have an indoor mask mandate for public spaces.
“We are in a surge and that impacts everybody,” said Wiessen, who also noted that “this has been exhausting for parents.”
