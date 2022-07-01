Chief Edward Conley and the Gloucester Police Department would like to share information on events, road closures, and parking during the city's July 3 Independence Day celebrations.
"The City of Gloucester is excited to celebrate Independence Day with our community and all those who chose to visit over what is forecast to be a classic summer weekend," said Conley, in a release announcing the closures. "To ensure everyone's weekend goes as smoothly as possible, we would like to share some important information on road closures, parking, and events that can help everyone prepare for a happy and safe holiday."
Road closures
On Sunday, July 3, there will be road closures along Stacy Boulevard and throughout downtown. Detours will be set up with officers directing traffic. At times, traffic is expected to be extremely congested. Drivers and pedestrians should exercise caution and patience navigating through Gloucester’s streets.
Stacy Boulevard parking
No parking is allowed on Stacy Boulevard from midnight through 6 a.m. on Sunday, July 3. Any vehicles parked in the area prior to 6 a.m. are subject to ticketing and, or towing.
Parade route reminders
Chairs, blankets and other items used to claim viewing spots along Stacy Boulevard or the parade route are not allowed until Sunday, July 3, at noon. Any items put out before noon may be confiscated by the Department of Public Works. Ropes, cones, chains, yellow tape and, or any other items used to set up a perimeter area are banned.
Schedule of events for Sunday, July 3
5:30 p.m. — Concert on the Boulevard. The concert stage will be on Stacy Boulevard just east of the Blynman Bridge. The concert will break when the parade goes by, pick up after it passes, break again for the fireworks show and continue for a half hour after the fireworks end.
6 p.m. — Fishtown Horribles Parade. The parade steps off from Gloucester High School at 6 p.m. The complete route is as follows:
Gloucester High School parking lot, turning right on to Centennial Avenue
Travel down Centennial Avenue and turn left onto Western Avenue (Stacy Boulevard)
Follow Western Avenue, and turn right onto Washington Street (Tally’s Corner)
Turn left onto Rogers Street at St. Peter’s Square
Continue on Rogers Street to Rose Baker Senior Center and turn left onto Manuel F. Lewis Street
Take an immediate left onto Main Street
Once you pass the Gloucester Police Department turn right onto Pleasant Street
Turn left onto Prospect Street at Holy Family Parish (St. Ann’s)
Turn right on to Railroad Avenue at Triangle Auto Sales
Turn right on to Washington Street at the Rhumb Line
Turn left onto Centennial Avenue at George’s Coffee Shop
Right onto Emerson Avenue at the island just after the oval
Take an immediate left onto Lincoln Avenue just before Lincoln Park
Turn a right onto Blynman Avenue and into the Gloucester High School parking lot
9:30 p.m. — Grand fireworks display over Gloucester Harbor.