Rockport announces indefinite outdoor water ban

ROCKPORT — In order to cope with ongoing drought conditions, the Rockport Department of Public Works has banned certain outdoor water usage until further notice, even as town firefighters battle a recurring brush fire.
Manchester is considering restrictions, and Gloucester has instituted odd-even outdoor watering protocols through at least Aug. 4. State officials last week declared the northeast region of Massachusetts, including Cape Ann, was in “critical drought” condition.
In Rockport, the use of all garden sprinkler systems and soaker hoses are be prohibited at all times, the town’s Department of Public Works announced Thursday. Hand-held garden hoses may be used to water gardens for one hour per day between 7 and 9 a.m. or 5 and 8 p.m.
Residents are also forbidden to wash their vehicles, driveways, houses, sidewalks or fill up their swimming pools for the time being.
The Department of Public Works will issue permits and display signs to those using well water for outdoor watering purposes.
“We appreciate residents and businesses adhering to these restrictions for the common good,” Public Works Director Gary LeBlanc said in email. “We remain below normal for rainfall and are seeing increased water usage so it is necessary to conserve water to the greatest extent possible.”
Meanwhile, the Rockport Forest Fire Department has been trying to preserve water for the past two weeks when dealing with the ongoing brush fire in the Woodland Acres trail area at the end of Woodland Road. Firefighters have been soaking the parameter of the fire to control the spread. The center is left hot because, according to Forest Fire Warden Michael Frontierro, it would be a waste of time.
“There’s not enough water in town to take that out,” he explained.
The site saw its third major blaze late Wednesday afternoon. Frontierro said the state lit a controlled backfire near one of the area’s hard-packed trails in order to keep the untamable brush fire away from homes.
“We were up there at 10:30 p.m. or so,” he continued. “(The fire) might have doubled in size when we first went there on Monday. What we’re dealing with now is that all stuff that died — the leaves, the pine needles — they’re falling off the trees and creating new stuff to burn.”
Manchester Public Works Director Chuck Dam said the town will consider a ban similar to Rockport’s next week.
“The Select Board serves as the town’s Water Commissioners, so I think it will be on their agenda for Monday’s meeting,” he explained.
While Dam said the drought hasn’t hit Manchester too hard, the town would want to implement some outdoor water restrictions in the abundance of caution and to stay on the same page as the current state guidelines.
“Sawmill Brook is certainly low,” he continued, “but our water supply is resilient. Gravelly Pond is at seasonal levels. It’s not experiencing a deviation from normal seasonal saturation.”
The Essex Public Works Department told the Times on Thursday afternoon there is no outdoor water ban currently in place.
Gloucester announced its two-week outdoor water ban the day after the state announced its drought warning. At the time, Mayor Greg Verga said the city’s reservoirs were around 68% capacity.
Under the restrictions — in place through Aug. 4 when the city will re-evaluate, Gloucester residents at even-numbered addresses may water outdoors on even-numbered days, while odd-numbered addresses may water outdoors on odd-numbered days. Violators face fines.
Gloucester Public Works Director Michael Hale could not be reached for comment for this story.
More information on Rockport’s watering permits andthe ban in general, is available by calling Rockport Department of Public Works at 978-546-3525.
Michael Cronin may be contacted at 978-675-2708, or mcronin@gloucestertimes.com.