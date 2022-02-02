ROCKPORT — The town is still waiting to see how much it will spend on health insurance in fiscal year 2023.
Town Administrator Mitch Vieira told selectmen Tuesday night that there has been no change to the estimated $38,524,757 fiscal year budget as of yet. Based on previous years, the town expects to spend 8.5% of the budget on health insurance renewals, though it is not guaranteed. The percentage could go up or down, Vieira told selectmen.
Rising health insurance costs may cause some trouble for Rockport Public Schools. For every year the town’s public school system keeps its budget growth below 5%, the town chips in 2.3% of the schools’ total budget. The schools’ budget only rose about 3% from fiscal year 2022 ($15,006,082) to fiscal year 2023 ($15,456,265). This would mean the town would pay $306,049.
However, according to the agreement between the town and schools, the town may cut out some of what is owed if health insurance costs tip over 5% of the total budget.
Sometime in the near future, the Rockport Finance Committee will unveil its recommended budget for fiscal 2023. Town Meeting this spring will be asked to approve the budget.
Michael Cronin may be contacted at 978-675-2708, or mcronin@gloucestertimes.com.