ROCKPORT -- Town officials and the Board of Registrars will recount the Proposition 2 1/2 override votes submitted at this year's Town Election on Wednesday morning.
Police will be taking the ballots out of the Town Hall vault at 8:45 a.m. The count is expected to to occur on site a short time after.
The recount will only cover the ballot question, and recounters will review each ballot by hand.
Last Thursday, resident Frances Fleming submitted a petition to recount the ballot question votes in Precinct Three. Later that afternoon, local fisherman Michael Polisson submitted similar petition for all three of the town's precincts.
The ballot question sought a Proposition 2 1/2 override in order to support Rockport Public Schools' base funding with $777,336. The request passed at this year's election by only 10 votes. Out of the 2,449 ballots submitted, 1,207 voted in in favor of it, 1,197 voted against and 45 left the question blank.
