ROCKPORT — Due to the forecasted snow storm for Cape Ann, Rockport has banned overnight parking.
The ban will go into effect tonight at midnight and will end Wednesday, Jan. 27, at 6 a.m. During the ban there is no overnight parking allowed on any town streets or roads.
Vehicles found parking along the roadways or the center spaces in the resident lot on Broadway in violation of this parking restriction are subject to ticketing and towing.
The town wishes to remind to all residents and business owners to please remove snow from all sidewalks in front of your home or business in compliance with town by-law.
Any parking questions may directed to the Public Works Office at 1-978-546-3525.
Immediate public safety-related concerns be may brought to attention of the Rockport Police Department by calling 1-978-546-1212 or dialing 911 in case of an emergency from any phone.
Essex already has a parking ban in place. No parking is allowed from midnight until dawn on any street, except for Pickering Street. All-night parking is allowed year-round on the "odd" numbered side of Pickering Street. Violators may receive a $50 parking citation and will be subject to towing during this or any storm.