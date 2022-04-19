ROCKPORT — Pebble Beach recently got a springtime cleaning courtesy of a local dive club and this Saturday morning Sandpiper Lot and Loblolly Point will be groomed.
The Rockport South End Association is hosting a beach cleanup this Saturday, April 23, from 9 a.m. to noon. Areas of focus will be Sandpiper Lot and Loblolly Point.
Anyone who is interested should gather that morning at the home of John and Marilyn Thompson at 4 Ruthern Way. You can also learn more by joining the Facebook group South End Association.
On Sunday, April 10, several members and family of the Danvers-based Northshore Frogmen’s Club organized a cleanup activity at Pebble Beach. While most participants scoured the beach and the verge along Penzance Road, two cold-hardened divers ventured into the water for a brisk cleanup dive.
In the end, the group collected more than 100 pounds of assorted trash, consisting of paper, and metal, including broken lobster traps, many single use cups and bottles, ropes, mylar balloons, plastic bags, etc, said Vinny Egizi via email.
The Northshore Frogmen’s Club, founded in 1958, is one of the oldest SCUBA diving clubs in the country and frequently performs community centric activities. Recently, the club was called upon to recover a badge lost by a local law enforcement officer, Egizi said. Its divers have also recovered discarded property deeds, ammunition, and other interesting items in the salt and fresh waters of New England.