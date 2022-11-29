ROCKPORT — First it burned.
Then, it didn’t.
Then it started yet again.
That’s the brush fire in Rockport that over the weekend continued to plague firefighters up on the town’s Pigeon Hill.
“We were there every day last week and on Saturday and Sunday,” said Rockport Forest Fire Warden Mike Frontierro.
The brush fire grew from 96 acres as of Nov. 21 to approximately 160 acres on Sunday, Frontierro said.
Frontierro said the blaze kept reigniting.
“Right now, we’ve had enough rain to squelch it out,” he said. “When it got a little windy, the wind just blew the embers around. It’s nothing serious.”
On Monday, Nov. 21, about 20 firefighters were on the scene at a three-alarm fire at Squam Hill, in the area adjacent to Johnson’s Quarry off Johnson Road and Pigeon Hill Street. The blaze prompted a response from state forestry crews and mutual aid companies.
That fire appeared to be contained by about 2:45 p.m. but it flared up again.
Much of the blaze over the past few days was burning close to the surface, Frontierro said, adding tree stumps and debris on the ground continued to fuel the fire.
“It’s all in good shape now,” he said. “We went up there on Sunday and put out a few hot spots. Overall, we’re in good shape.”
Frontierro said drought conditions continue on Cape Ann, in spite of the heavy rains over the weekend.
“We still need more (rain) and there should be more this weekend,” he said. “Once we get it, we’ll be safe.”
