ROCKPORT — Luke Rockwell Simpson loved hockey.
He loved his dog Lady and cat Tuna.
But most of all, he loved to fish in Rockport and Gloucester.
Simpson, 22, of Rockport was among four Maine Maritime Academy cadets killed when their sport utility vehicle crashed early Saturday in coastal Castine, Maine, approximately 80 miles east of Augusta.
Anne Rockwell, Luke’s mother, said on Monday her son was an extraordinary young man.
“He was so beautiful,” said Rockwell. “He was humble and he was aware. He always knew how to acclimate his energy with what people were feeling around him. He was kind and he was quiet. He had a beautiful laugh.”
Simpson was a member of the Rockport High School Class of 2020, where he was an honors student and played hockey, according to the Times archives. He was the only child of Anne and Brian Simpson, who lives in Gloucester. Luke spent his life growing up in Rockport and Gloucester.
Rockwell said her son loved to “pond skate,” was very active, and also enjoyed riding his dirt bike.
But fishing, she said, was Luke’s passion.
“He was an avid fisherman,” said Rockwell. “Luke loved to fish. He loved the landscape of Cape Ann, which was his playground. Luke had a heart of gold. That says it all.”
Luke worked last summer on a tug boat in New York Harbor. The experience was part of an internship for Maine Maritime Academy.
Sarah Rockwell, Luke’s aunt, echoed the sentiment that her nephew was remarkable.
“From the moment he entered this world, he was quiet and thoughtful and very curious about nature,” she said. “He had the best places to grow up on Cape Ann with the sea and the woods and the quarries.”
Sarah Rockwell, who lives in Milford, New Hampshire, said she remembers the two playing Frisbee when the young Luke directed his aunt to catch the Frisbee on a stick.
“We always had a great time,” she said. “He was quite a boy.”
Luke loved to ice skate and, she said, was very athletic. Sarah Rockwell said based on the descriptions of the parents of Luke’s friends, he was kind to those younger people who might be considered loners, and considerate of those with disabilities.
“He was also a very calm and observant young guy,” Sarah Rockwell said. “He had a quieter sense about him compared to most other boys. He had a way of being in a sharing space without making a big deal about it.”
Plans for the funeral were still being developed as of Monday, she said. Her nephew is also survived by her and his mother’s sister, Kristen Rockwell of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
Accident investigation
Simpson and six other cadets were traveling in a Range Rover on Shore Road (Route 166) in Castine, when it crashed into a tree and burst into flames shortly after 2 a.m. Saturday, authorities said.
Also killed were Brian Kenealy, 20, of York, Maine; Chase Fossett, 21, of Gardiner, Maine; and Riley Ignacio-Cameron, 20, of Aquinnah, Massachusetts.
Joshua Goncalves-Radding, 20, of North Babylon, N.Y., was reported to be driving the 2013 Range Rover at the time of the crash, officials said. Goncalves-Radding and cadets Dominick Gecoya, 20, of Middleton and Noelle Tavares, 20, of North Falmouth survived and were taken to local hospitals, Maine State Police spokeswoman Shannon Moss said.
Shore Road was closed for more than eight hours after the crash. Moss said the investigation into the crash, because of its severity, could take weeks, if not longer.
Marine Maritime Academy is a public, four-year college of about 950 students that focuses on maritime training with areas of study that include engineering, management, science and transportation.
Friday was the last day of the fall term and finals were to begin this week. The college planned to have grief counselors on hand for students, faculty and staff.
Candlelight vigil
Several hundred Maine Maritime Academy cadets, faculty and local residents turned out Sunday evening for a candlelight vigil at the school for the four men killed in the fiery SUV crash.
Jerry Paul, president of Maine Maritime, addressed the somber crowd on the lawn of Leavitt Hall after spending much of the day checking in on grief-stricken cadets.
“Mourn these young men in their memory,” Paul said. “We will never forget them nor this moment in the history of Maine Maritime Academy. They were lost way too soon and before their watch was over. We will carry on for them and at the appropriate time ring eight bells in their honor.”
The striking of eight bells is a sea tradition honoring someone who died.
The tragedy hit the tight-knit community hard. The town of Castine has about 800 to 900 residents, roughly the same number of cadets at Maine Maritime Academy. Some cadets serve with the local fire department that responded to the scene.
Material from The Associated Press was used in this report.
