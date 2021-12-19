On Sunday night, the Rockport Christmas Pageant celebrated 76 years, and hundreds lined Main Street to watch.
Organizers postponed the event by a day because of Saturday’s rain, sleet and snow, and returned to a live retelling of the Nativity story. Last year’s pageant was celebrated virtually because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
This year Comisa Mosher Owens took on the role of Mary, whose identity is kept secret until the pageant happens. The high school freshman has participated before, filling other roles. Cheryl Keating helped her dress in costume and did her makeup, as she has for many previous Marys, organizer Pat Alto said.
Among the re-enactors was Rockport’s T.M. Nicholas as a Roman soldier, his wife Laurel and their four girls. Alto said he has been in the pageant for about 40 years, and all the Nicholas daughters have had the honor of being Mary at one time.
As in years past, Eric Hutchins of Rockport brought his miniature horses, and was in front of the Rockport Art Association and Museum where those taking part in pageant began gathering around 4 p.m. before lining up at Dock Square. Dressed as a shepherd, Hutchins and his horses then joined the pageant.
Also returning was John Harvey. He has been one of the three kings for several years.