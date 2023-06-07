There are nearly 100 reasons to step out and enjoy music when the Rockport Chamber Music Festival opens for its 42nd season this week at its jaw-dropping waterfront venue.
Barry Shiffman, Rockport Music’s artistic director of classical music, said the feeling shared by the staff and musicians is one of excitement.
“We are all ready to joyously take in music and have the festival serve its main purpose, which is to build community, and we have pulled out all the stops,” he said. “We have a roster of almost 100 artists who are coming and are pretty excited to perform at the Shalin Liu Performance Center.”
The downtown performance hall has a stage for which the backdrop is an expansive panoramic view of the Atlantic Ocean, about which many artists comment with a grin.
Shiffman said the recent gala featuring violinist Ray Chen was electric and had the audience on its feet.
“It was a joyous celebration and that’s going to continue throughout the festival,” he added.
The month-long festival features a musical mosaic of artists of all ages and free community programs as well as films and late night cabarets.
The summer chamber music festival opens on Friday, June 9, with the Dover Quartet and guests, including violinists Andrew Wan and Njioma Grevious, violist Barry Shiffman and cellist Desmond Hoebig.
“Named one of the greatest string quartets of the last 100 years by BBC Music Magazine, the GRAMMY-nominated Dover Quartet brings a dynamic opening night program of Haydn, George Walker and Mendelssohn’s masterful octet,” according to a program statement. This will be the first performance of Boston Symphony violinist Julianne Lee as a member of the Dover Quartet as new their violist. A reception will follow the concert.
Many concerts start to sell out as is the case with the June 10 concert featuring pianist Jan Lisiecki.
The first weekend closes out on Sunday, June 11 with an all-star ensemble led by pianist Gilles Vonsattel in a program featuring two chamber music “greats” with Schumann’s “Piano Quartet” and Schubert’s “Trout” Quintet.
The second week of the festival brings four days of concerts starting on Thursday, June 15, with violinist Chad Hoopes and pianist Anne-Marie McDermott with a program of works by Mozart, Fauré and Beethoven’s “Kreutzer” Sonata.
Shiffman noted how during last year’s festival, when COVID-19 caused last minute artist cancellations, that Hoopes stepped in to help.
“Chad (Hoopes) performed some repertoire that he hadn’t planned, including one of the most remarkable pieces with Franck’s sonata. Those in the audience realized the performance was something special and we are bringing him back with a full recital and we are very excited about this,” said Shiffman, noting that McDermott, with whom he performs, is one of the leading chamber music pianists in the country.
The rest of the second week features charismatic trumpeter Jens Lindemann and an All-Star Brass quintet on Friday, June 16, followed by a classical cabaret of “Violins, Pianos and Watches.” On Saturday, June 17, the Escher Quartet takes the stage, and again on Sunday, June 18 along with harpsichordist Mahan Esfahani, a Gramophone and BBC Music Magazine Award winner, with a program of works by Bach, and a world premiere of Mark Applebaum’s work titled “October 1582,” a commission by Rockport Music.
For the full schedule, visit: rockportmusic.org.