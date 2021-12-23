Rockport chooses new superintendent

ROCKPORT — Dr. Mark W. Branco, assistant superintendent of Tyngsborough Public Schools, has been appointed as the district’s new superintendent starting next school year.
Branco has served as Tyngsborough’s assistant superintendent for the past five years. Prior to that, he worked as a classroom educator and administrator for nearly three decades. Branco’s previously roles included middle school principal in Littleton, assistant principal in Groton, and music teacher in Chelmsford, Longmeadow and Grafton. He also worked in higher education as an adjunct professor at Southern New Hampshire University and in Northampton, Massachusetts.
“I believe in the power of teachers wholeheartedly,” Branco told the School Committee during his interview Monday. “I believe that any leadership position is about making sure the teacher rank-and-file are as strong as possible as they are unequivocally the most important factor in a child’s life in the classroom. So for me, I’m going to bring someone who’s got that professional development, teacher-centered, problem-solving collaborative approach to Rockport.”
Branco could not be reach for comment Wednesday.
Originally, the Rockport Superintendent Search Committee had planned to publicly announce the finalist choices at a School Committee meeting on Jan. 5 and make the appointment later next month. However, pressure tied to other school districts’ searches forced the Search Committee’s hand.
“Two of the top three candidates were in finalist positions in other districts with decisions likely on Jan. 5,” said Rockport School Committee Chairman and Superintendent Search Committee member Michael Kelley via email. “We decided to move up the interviews as a result, to keep all of our options open. This is the start of the heavy hunting season for superintendents and we wanted to move quickly.”
The School Committee interviewed the Search Committee’s top three candidates — Branco; elementary school principal Gerardo Martinez of Wellesley; and Rockport High School Principal Amy Rose — at their Monday meeting. The School Committee chose Branco at another meeting Tuesday.
Both meetings were held in person and broadcast via Zoom. They were “well attended” by members of the public, according to Kelley. Public comment was held after the School Committee’s deliberation on Tuesday, but before the final vote was held.
“We decided that Zoom offered a wider audience a better chance of seeing the interviews live, given rising COVID-19 concerns,” Kelley continued.
Branco’s appointment concludes a nearly three-month search for the successor of Superintendent Rob Liebow, who will retire at the end of this school year after 10 years at the helm. The 15-person Search Committee included Rockport Public Schools administrators, student service directors, support staff, parents and grandparents; current and former members of town departments; and long-term and newly-moved residents.
The job was advertised as offering a “competitive salary” but listed no range. Liebow’s salary for fiscal 2021 was $162,981.
“Rockport is truly a school district that sells itself,” said Kelley. “We were blessed with a large number of incredibly talented applicants for the superintendent position and the final decision on December 21st came down to three extraordinary educators. It was difficult decision to make, but the committee was unanimous in its vote and excited to welcome Dr. Branco to our community.”
