ROCKPORT — Dr. Mark W. Branco, assistant superintendent of Tyngsborough Public Schools, has been chosen to be Rockport's new superintendent starting next school year.
Branco has served as assistant superintendent for the past five years. Prior to that, he worked as a classroom educator and administrator for nearly three decades. Branco's previously roles included middle school principal in Littleton, assistant principal in Groton, and music teacher in Chelmsford, Longmeadow and Grafton. He also worked in higher education as an adjunct professor at Southern New Hampshire University and in Northampton, Massachusetts.
"Rockport is truly a school district that sells itself," said Rockport School Committee Chairman and Superintendent Search Committee member Michael Kelley in a prepared statement. "We were blessed with a large number of incredibly talented applicants for the superintendent position and the final decision on December 21st came down to three extraordinary educators. It was difficult decision to make, but the committee was unanimous in its vote and excited to welcome Dr. Branco to our community."
This story will be updated at gloucestertimes.com.