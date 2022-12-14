Rockport Christmas Pageant hits streets Saturday

ROCKPORT — Hundreds of Cape Ann residents are expected to be on hand Saturday in Rockport for this season’s 77th annual Rockport Christmas Pageant.
The pageant, sponsored by the Rockport Art Association & Museum (RAAM), begins on Dock Square at 5 p.m., and moves down Main Street to the green in front of First Congregational Church, 12 School St. Rain date is the following day, Sunday, Dec. 18.
Karen Koretsky, executive director of the art association said it “has a long and proud historical connection to the Christmas Pageant.”
The first pageant was helmed by Rockport Art Association members in 1947, and then as now features volunteer performers who dress up and act out the story of Jesus’ birth, starting with Joseph and Mary being refused a room at the Bethlehem inn and ending with the visits by the three kings, Balthazar, Gaspar and Melchior, who each pay homage to the baby Jesus, Mary and Joseph.
Front and center will be Michael Costello, a former executive director of the Cape Ann Chamber of Commerce. He will be stationed next to Willoughby’s Clothing Store on Main Street, reading the story about the birth of Christ. Costello estimates he has been narrating for the event for 27 or 28 years.
“It’s been a long time,” he said. “This is what Christmas is all about. It’s such a magical night.”
Costello recalled when he first started, he had to audition for the part. He jokes that while his body has aged, his voice is still in sound shape.
“I’ve really gotten to love it over the years,” he said.
Another longtime volunteer is Rockport resident and building contractor Bill Elwell. He sets up the manger scene, the lights for the event, and makes needed repairs.
Elwell is quick to point out that several volunteers work to make the pageant a success.
“It’s a team effort,” Elwell said. “It’s a great Rockport tradition. That’s why I participate.”
The manger scene, built by a Rockport resident several decades ago, is reassembled in front of First Congregational Church every Christmas, then taken down and stored away for succeeding pageants.
“Certainly, residents like the tradition of it,” said Elwell. “It’s certainly a great family event.
Pat Alto, the pageant’s director, said Elwell makes the effort for the “love of the tradition and the town.” He also sets up the well for Mary’s stop at the “Inn” during her journey.
“This is heavy, labor-intensive work and he grabs a few of his workmen and does it without complaint,” said Alto. “Bill won’t accept any compensation. He does this while managing his own very busy business. I don’t know how many years he’s been doing it, but it’s been decades.”
Again, Elwell was quick to point out it takes many people to put on the pageant. He said the pageant’s appeal runs across generations.
“I think it’s all generations (who enjoy the pageant),” said Elwell. “That’s my take on it.”
Rockport tradition
Many older folks in the pageant were children themselves when they first saw it.
“The community looks forward to this event every year,” Alto said. “Families have been attending as onlookers or participants for generations.”
Alto said planning for this year’s event has been fairly routine, although much effort was paid to fundraising. Mane donations come from local banks and businesses; many operated by volunteers who will be in the pageant.
“We start after Thanksgiving to schedule electrical for the manger, sound for the narration and music that is heard throughout the streets,” Alto said.
Alto estimated about a dozen volunteers put the event together, with about 100 people walking in the procession in such roles as shepherds and the women and children of Bethlehem.
“And then, of course, we have hundreds of onlookers,” Alto said.
The best part?
Alto points to the time when families gather at the Rockport Art Association & Museum about an hour before the pageant begins. At that point, the participants select their costumes then move to Dock Square where the procession begins.
“It’s also exciting to select Mary,” said Alto. “It is an honor to be selected and it is a coveted role given to a high school or college student who has been part of the pageant for a period of time.
“Her identity is held secret until she walks in the procession,” Alto added.
Longtime Rockport resident Cheryl Keating has volunteered for several years, getting “Mary” ready for her role in the procession. She has three costumes for Mary, all in different sizes.
Keating said she tries to establish a rapport with the girl chosen as she dresses her and applies makeup for the role. She said she often knows the girl or the girl’s family when the two meet.
“It’s pretty exciting because nobody knows who Mary is until the pageant,” said Keating. “I don’t often know until I get there.”
Stephen Hagan can be reached at 978-675-2708 or at shagan@northofboston.com.