ROCKPORT — The reenactment of the Nativity story scheduled for this Saturday evening has been postponed.
"It’s New England and our unpredictable weather has forced us to postpone the 76th Christmas pageant," said organizers, after making the decision earlier Saturday after snow and rain was forecast.
Instead, the Rockport Pageant will happen Sunday, Dec. 19 at 5 p.m., beginning in Dock Square and moving to Main Street.
Participants of all ages are still welcome, and costumes are supplied. Those wishing to take part should stop by the Rockport Art Association & Museum, 14 Main St., between 4 and 4:45 p.m. Sunday.
For more information contact Pat Alto at patalto@comcast.net