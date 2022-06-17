Rockport codifies new Atlantic Path section with deeded easement

ROCKPORT — Town officials have come to an agreement with the owners of 33-37 Phillips Ave. to move the property's portion of the Atlantic Path further down the shoreline.
According to an announcement sent out by the town on Friday, owners John and Louise MacMillan worked with the town to create "a permanent, deeded easement" for the new pathway.
"Access across the property will move to the area below the vegetated portion ..." the announcement continues. "Please note that the markings currently painted do not depict the exact location of the new path."
Last year's Town Meeting approved having the town to accept a land gift from the MacMillans.
"We believe this agreement is in the best interests of the town and all users of the Atlantic Path," said Selectmen Chairman Ross Brackett in a prepared statement, "even if it is different from what has been there previously."
Community members have expressed their concerns over the new pathway and its accessibility issues. Rockport's announcement states that the town will "seek approval for the placement of stones to minimize some height gaps" and "make physical improvements to the new pathway that will improve accessibility for users."
"We appreciate the MacMillan family working with the town to preserve access to the Atlantic Path in perpetuity and are pleased to be moving forward with a sustainable and legal access point in the form of this gift," said Selectmen Vice Chairwoman Sarah Wilkinson in a prepared statement.
The 33-37 Phillips Ave. portion of Atlantic Path has been a matter of controversy for the past few years. It is one of the few areas of the 2-mile path, which begins on Cathedral Avenue and travels south along Andrew's Point, where there is not a deeded easement to the public. The MacMillans previously redirected walkers further down the coast due to the erosion they said foot traffic was causing to a support wall on their property. This sparked a public protest where a group of residents defiantly walked the original pathway in June 2020 against the MacMillans' wishes.
In order for the Atlantic Path to remain open to all, state law requires it to be in continuous use by the public. The protestors have continued walking the pathway, redirected around the MacMillans' retaining wall, and videotaping and posting their use of the path on social media.
John Penaloza, the leader of the protest, said he's reserving judgment on the recent news until he knows exactly where the new pathway is.
"Knowing that it's not in upper vegetative section, it means it won't be accessible on a year-round basis because of the ice" on the rocks during the winter, he explained. "The town didn't want a legal battle so they capitulated to owner and make it seem that it was the best compromise possible."
"Ensuring continued access over this property is important for the Atlantic Path," said Nathan Ives, chairman of the Rights of Way Committee, in the town's announcement. "And while it is not the historical route, the continued access over this property is critical and that is the priority."