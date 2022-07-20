ROCKPORT — Town Administrator Mitch Vieira said the town needs to work on “personnel issues” before it can get the Conservation Commission up and running again.
The ConCom hasn’t met since April as it is a member shy of its four-person quorum. Four members, including the conservation agent, have stepped down in the past year. While former ConCom members Sarah Damassa and David McKinnon told the Gloucester Times last week they left for personal reasons, Dianne Finch said she was put off by the disrespect some “old guard” commissioners had for those who wanted to emphasize Rockport’s local bylaws in discussions.
At the latest Board of Selectmen meeting Monday night, Vieira did not discuss what said “personnel issues” pertained do. He did, however, say he met with two of three people who have expressed interest in joining the ConCom.
“I had very good conversations with both of them,” he continued. “I shared with them we are still sorting out some personnel related matters that are related to the Commission. We’re trying to get those addressed so we can move those forward successfully and not have any future issues come up.”
In addition, Vieira said he and Selectwoman Denise Donnelly have been working together to finding a new conservation agent. The two reportedly have their sights set on a “very good” finalist, according to Vieira, who’s name was not mentioned at the meeting. Donnelly said she had her “fingers crossed.”
But before a new conservation agent is appointed, “we do need to take care of and look at the status currently with the Commission including current membership and what things will look like moving forward,” said Vieira.
BoS Chairman Ross Bracket assured the public that the matter is “not on the back burner,” as some on social media have assumed.
“We are diligently working on this situation,” he explained. “Mitch is non-stop. He’s working with the state. We have counsel involved now to figure out our next steps.”
Vieira did not say when he expects these issues would resolve and the ConCom can meet again.
“We’re not at the position where it’s simply ‘appoint people and move on,’” he explained. “There’s still some issues that are being addressed and need to be so that the commission can be fully successful in its endeavors.”
