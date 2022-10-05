ROCKPORT — After a year and a half of searching, Rockport has filled its vacant conservation agent seat. It also named a new conservation commissioner.
John Lopez was appointed to the position of conservation agent by selectmen at their Sept. 27 meeting.
“His background is uniquely suited to be able to help us get the Conservation Commission engine running again and help move us forward in a very positive way,” said Town Administrator Mitch Vieira during the meeting. “We’re very fortunate to have someone with experience (in the field) which is a challenge these days to come by.”
For the past 14 years, Lopez has served as Amesbury’s conservation agent and as a technical staff liaison for that town’s Open Space Committee. Lopez said he’s currently assisting the committee with revising its open space plan. The plan, he explained, will be one of the first in the state to incorporate environmental vulnerability and resilience data procured through a state grant.
Prior to that, Lopez was a member of Georgetown’s Conservation Commission and Open Space Committee. He also had his hand in national politics, previously serving as a marine policy legislative aide in Washington, D.C., for the National Oceanographic and Atmospheric Administration.
Lopez holds a master’s degree in marine affairs with an emphasis on coastal zone management and ocean management and policy from the University of Rhode Island. He told selectmen last week that he was eager to get back into coastal zone management as it’s his “thing.”
“I’m at Pebble Beach year-round looking at birds,” he said, “so I thought this would be a unique opportunity to indulge myself and provide my expertise to the town.”
Lopez will begin his new role in Rockport on Thursday, Oct. 20.
New commissioner
Selectmen also appointed another new member to the Conservation Commission — Rockport resident Nathaniel Mulcahy.
Mulcahy most recently challenged state Rep. Ann-Margaret Ferrante in this year’s Democratic primary for state representative in the 5th Essex District. Previously, he founded WorldStove, a nonprofit that provides environmentally-friendly cookstoves to African communities. It was cited as the first company in the world to operate at net-negative carbon emissions.
Mulcahy has also participated in every UN climate conference since 2008 and has helped implement environmental solutions and policies in 16 different countries including Sudan, Afghanistan and Rwanda.
“I come with 15 years of experience in dealing with the very issues that Rockport currently is dealing with when it comes with protecting their wetlands,” he told selectmen. “I think that’s something that’s valuable and I’m happy to share that with my community.”
With Mulcahy, the Conservation Commission has five active members, one more than its quorum. The commission hasn’t met since April after four of its previous seven members stepped down.
Vieira previously stated the Conservation Commission will meet again once the town irons out some personnel issues that caused some of the previous members to quit earlier this year.
“The referenced personnel issues have been resolved at this time,” he said in an email. “The commission now has five members and the members are in the process of taking required Commissioner Fundamentals courses through the Massachusetts Association of Conservation Commissions. They will be having their first meeting in the next week or two; the first meeting will focus on reorganizing and reviewing pending matters.”
Michael Cronin may be contacted at 978-675-2708, or mcronin@gloucestertimes.com.