ROCKPORT — The Rockport Conservation Commission hasn’t met since April after four of its members and the conservation agent stepped down this year.
Sarah Damassa, Evelyn Addante, Dianne Finch and David McKinnon have stepped down, leaving Alan MacMillan, Ashley Shedd and Laura Kozachek the commission’s three lone members. Four are needed to make a quorum. The commission’s last bi-monthly meeting was Wednesday, April 13.
This means construction projects seeking a write-off from the commission, such as the Rockport Tool Company, are on hold.
“If there are projects in process and they want immediate resolution, they’d have to start from scratch from the state with a new application,” said Kozachek. “With the backload and low personnel, it could take over a year for brand new application process to be finalized. and that was three months ago. At this point it could be longer than that.”
Bert Comins, who was hired as the town’s conservation agent in March 2021, left this March. He now serves as a program director and outreach specialist at MassWildlife Field Headquarters in Westborough. He told the Times he believes his new job is was a better fit for him.
Town Administrator Mitch Vieira said the town is in the final stages of appointing a new conservation agent and he hopes to have the agent on board soon.
“I anticipate that there will be a request for appointment of a conservation agent as well as interviews for filling some commission member seats on the agenda at this coming Tuesday’s selectmen’s meeting (on July 19),” he wrote via email.
Kozachek said communities on the North Shore seem to be struggling to find conservation agents as of late.
“Gloucester and Essex now have no agents,” she said. “It’s hard work, especially on coastal areas. It’s really twice the work because there’s twice as many resource areas.”
Many reasons for leaving
Damassa stepped down a month after Comins left.
“I resigned for a lot of personal reasons — travel plans, family obligations, life going in new direction,” she said. “It was a real disappointment when our agent that was hired a year before resigned before me.”
In May, McKinnon demoted himself to an associate commissioner for similar reasons. He won’t have a say in approving projects but will still be able to receive information and ask questions from applicants.
“I had been on since 2013 and had been chairperson for number of years,” he said. “I have two kids and I wanted to spend more time with family. It was an amicable split. I still wanted to stay on to do the stewardship, but I won’t be active in the permitting process.”
Dianne Finch wrote via email that she left due to ideological differences.
“I care deeply about conserving Rockport’s wetlands,” she explained, “and believe that our town bylaws — which supplement the state Wetlands Protection Act — provide us the opportunity to reject development that is in ‘no disturb’ or ‘no build’ zones. Unfortunately, my confidence in those laws was not shared by some who have been on the commission for many years, and the result, in my view, is that residents — particularly those who bring lawyers into meetings — get away with building into zones that should be protected.”
Another issue Finch had was that “old guard” commissioners were disrespectful to those who wanted to emphasize Rockport’s local bylaws in discussions. Some, she said, would claim they didn’t understand them.
“Watching meeting videos will show this clearly,” she continued. “I took all of the required courses from the state and became a certified commissioner quite quickly and would love to come back if the commission changes and has the courage to make decisions despite the threat of lawsuits. According to lawyers from the state that I spoke to, when an applicant threatens a lawsuit, it is highly unlikely that the court will go against a Conservation Commission vote — especially when bylaws are in place.”
Damassa also mentioned how some commissioners were frustrated that state regulations fail to meet the needs of the moment, particularly when it comes to coastal flooding.
“There’s nothing we can do with it,” she lamented. “Another frustration was with personal feelings. Some may say ‘I would never build that,’ but whether you like or not, if meets state regulations, you have to approve it.”
Addante could not be reached for comment.
Those interested in joining the Conservation Commission are asked to contact the selectmen’s office at 978-546-6786 or selectmen@rockportma.gov.
