ROCKPORT — Residents will have a chance to weigh-in on whether they favor a change in the current tax rate system in this seaside town.
A public hearing will be held on the matter on Tuesday, Dec. 13, starting at 6:05 p.m. The hearing will be held in conjunction with selectmen’s regular meeting.
“It’s an annual requirement the Board of Selectmen hold the hearing,” said Town Administrator Mitchell Vieira. He said selectmen will receive a recommendation for the tax classification status from the town’s Board of Assessors.
The options are whether to maintain Rockport’s status as having a single unified tax rate for commercial and residential properties or to introduce two separate tax rates.
Rockport’s current single tax rate amounts to $9.82 per $1,000 of assessed property.
“It’s one of the lowest, if not the lowest in Essex County,’ said Town Administrator Mitchell Vieira.
“The town and the Board of Selectmen have historically made the determination to have a unified tax rate,” said Vieira. “(The hearing) is currently a requirement and it’s important to have an opportunity to hear from the residents whether there should be a unified or a split rate.”
Vieira said the ultimate decision regarding the tax rate will be made by selectmen.
“The selectmen do have the final say but I think it’s important to include the community with important decisions regarding their town,” said Vieira. “People expect it.”
Town Assessor Elizabeth Dukes agreed with that assessment.
“Rockport is a smaller coastal town,” she said. “We historically tend not to have a shift (in the tax rate). But we go to it with an open mind.”
Next week’s tax classification hearing will mark the second for Dukes. Previously, she worked for the town of Danvers.
“I don’t anticipate too many concerns,” said Dukes.
Earlier this fall, Special Town Meeting said no to a measure that would have created a “residential exemption” for residents to shift the tax burden to homeowners whose property is their secondary residence.
“Rockport tends to have a lower tax rate which keeps people happy,” Dukes said. “We tend to be on the lower side (regarding the tax rate) when compared to other North Shore communities.”
Rockport’s Dec. 13 tax rate classification hearing will start at 6:05 p.m. Information about access to the Zoom meeting online can be found on the town’s website, www.rockportma.gov.
