Rockport Cultural Council awards 13 grants

ROCKPORT — For those artists, educators and people involved in the humanities and interpretive sciences, the Rockport Cultural Council is for you.
The caveat is the work needs to focus on Rockport and, or Rockport residents.
Just last month, the council awarded about $5,700 to 13 grant recipients.
William Waller and Laura Kozachek serve as co-chairs of the council, a volunteer seven-member board. Waller said “calls for proposals” go out in October.
On Dec. 3, council members met via Zoom to consider the 20 grant applications made. Submissions were reviewed and then ranked. Award winners were announced on Dec. 31.
The council awards grants to schools, organizations and individuals in town based on the community’s cultural needs.
“We worked it out with a spread-sheet to make sure what we’re to disperse jived with how much we had,” said Waller. “A lot of our proposals were musical performances and drama.”
Consideration of those applicants thought to be in the “interpretive sciences” field included several nature projects, Waller said, adding one applicant submitted a pamphlet that was a how-to guide for observing the night sky.
But Waller stressed the awardees needed to have a Rockport flavor.
“We tend to have as one of our major criteria it must be serving the Rockport community in some way,” he said. “We try to encourage them to apply with what they’re working on.”
Applications for the next cycle of grants will be due by October.
Some examples of the award winners include:
• “The Power of Protest Song,” featuring Pamela Means at the Old Sloop Concert Series.
• Multidisciplinary projects such as “Dogtown Common” at the Windhover Center for the Performing Arts in Rockport in May and September.
• Science programming, including a video project by Lisa Smith – “Halibut Point – Where Earth, Ocean, Air and Space Meet.”
• Rockport Public Library programming.
• A choral concert of a newly commissioned musical piece that is to be performed and recorded at Rockport’s Shalin Liu Performance Center.
• Theater performances by Lanes Coven.
• Cape Ann Finns’ 2023 FinnFunn of New England Weekend.
Kozachek said the council attempts to fill in the gaps for fledgling artists in Rockport, adding many of the council awardees are young.
“Programming is very expensive,” she said. “Our cultural council is favoring events in our community, for our community. We were able to help most of our applicants in some way.”
“It’s a joyful group,” Kozachek said of the council, which she has served on four years. “We enjoy working together and making the best use that we can of the small amount of funding we have to support the Cape Ann community.”
Waller agreed.
“I think it’s a worthy endeavor,” he said. “We try not to make it so much work given the amount of money we’re dealing with.”
The Rockport Cultural Council is one of a 355-member network of local cultural councils.
Together, the councils are funded and managed by the Massachusetts Cultural Council whose aim is to provide state grants and programming to promote excellence, access, education and diversity in the arts, humanities and interpretive sciences in every jurisdiction in the state.
The MCC receives its funding from annual state appropriations. In turn, the state council distributes the money to the Rockport Cultural Council as well as other councils in the state. The specific appropriations are based on the local aid formula.
Council members are appointed by the Rockport selectmen and may serve up to two consecutive three-year terms.
Letters of interest should be submitted to the Selectmen’s Office for consideration, once a slot becomes open.
