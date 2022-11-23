ROCKPORT — Earlier this month, Rockport High School welcomed over 30 professionals to campus as part of Career Day, sponsored by the school’s DECA chapter.
This was the first career day the school had hosted since 2019 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to teacher and DECA advisor Scott Larsen.
Students had the opportunity to pick two career choices based on the professionals who attended and then attend a small group discussion led by that person. Careers ranged from hospitality to accounting to the airline industry and many more.
Thirteen alumni were also welcomed at the start of the day and participated in a panel discussion in front of the student body on life after high school. Alumni ranged from members of the Class of 1975 to more recent classes through 2016.
Several students said they found that part of the day very valuable because they were listening to their predecessors, students who had walked these halls not too long ago.
A few words of wisdom from the alumni were “Value Rockport High School while you are here. It is a special place and make sure to remember that,” “Work hard because nobody will hand you anything,” “ Thank your teachers”, and “I am glad for my experiences while I was here.”
Rockport High School DECA members were instrumental in helping to plan and manage this day. It was done as a community service project for the high school and will be the entry project for two of the DECA students in upcoming DECA competitions.
“DECA is also thankful for the help of the Rockport Rotary who provided the funds to give our presenters some breakfast treats before and after their small group sessions,” Larsen said.
“This day is beneficial in so many ways,” noted Larsen. “It gives students some real-life instruction from people who are out in the workforce. Also it is always a pleasure to welcome alumni back to school and see the successes they have achieved. It values the work we as teachers do when we hear alumni saying thank you and giving back to their school and hats off to the DECA students for helping me pull this together.”