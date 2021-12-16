Rockport DPW facility project needs $3M to $5M more, request planned for next Town Meeting

ROCKPORT — The DPW Facility Building Committee plans ask for more money at spring Town Meeting in order to get its new facility project off the ground.
Town Meeting in 2019 agreed to take on a debt exclusion of tax-limiting Proposition 2 1/2 to pay for the majority of the $12.25 million project. Due to rising material and labor costs caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, contractors priced the project at a minimum of $14.45 million when it went out to bid in the autumn of 2020. The Building Committee tried to scale down the project to no use — the bare-minimum facility was still $1 million over budget.
Earlier this month, committee members decided that waiting for prices to fall was no longer an option.
Building Committee Bruce Reed told selectmen at Tuesday’s meeting the project needs between $3 million to $5 million more to move forward.
“That building’s going to collapse someday,” he reasoned, “and what’s it going to cost then?”
The Public Works facility, built in 1956, does not meet basic safety codes. For example, it is unable to house a fire control system and there is no place to properly store toxic chemicals. Voters rejected plans to build a new facility in 2016, when the project’s estimated cost was approximately $9 million.
Public Works this spring transitioned its operations outside the aging facility at 2 DPW Way due to safety concerns. Foremen now work out of a trailer on the Public Works site and workers are reporting to the town’s Forest Fire barn. The department’s vehicles are scattered across the site wherever parking space is available. The only people who use the facility are the mechanics because there is no other place to house their equipment.
Over the last few months, the Building Committee reached out to the office of U.S. Rep. Seth Moulton, D-Salem, to see if there was any state money that could be allocated to the project. Previously, it received $20,000 through an amendment to Senate Bill 2378 in October 2019.
“There really is no big dollar amount out there that’s available to us,” Reed said. “There may be some ways to get some money, but it’s not big money. It’s a few hundred thousand dollars or it might be for a piece of equipment, and maybe they buy 50% of that equipment and we spend the other 50%. We’re still looking at all these grant opportunities. We’re not planning to let any stone go unturned.”
Selectmen agreed the town needs to do whatever it can to get the project started as soon as possible. Selectman Chairman Don Campbell, who also serves on the DPW Facility Building Committee, said it’s “probably one of the most necessary projects” Rockport has on its plate.
“Someone is going to get hurt up there,” said Selectman Paul Murphy. “It’s not safe. I don’t think the building has been condemned yet but that doesn’t mean something can’t happen. I think time is of the essence.”
Meanwhile, the DPW Board of Commissioners has not held a formal vote on whether to back the Building Committee plan to seek more money from the town.
The Building Committee will now work to determine exactly how much money it plans to ask for at Town Meeting.
The final number will be discussed at the next selectmen’s meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 4.
