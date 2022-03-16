ROCKPORT — As the town updates its zoning bylaws, Rockport Public Works has kick-started a previously stalled study regarding available sewer capacity.
Since the start of the year, representatives from Tetra Tech have been studying current and future wastewater and water demands. According to Public Works Director Gary LeBlanc, the department is still estimating the total cost of the study.
This year, the town is working on its routine 10-year update of the zoning bylaws. A portion of the proposed changes will be up for discussion at Town Meeting in April. These updates would require in-depth knowledge of Rockport’s sewer capacity, so the town found it prudent to finally get the study completed.
Attempts to quantify the town’s remaining sewer capacity have been on-and-off for nearly a decade. The first draft memorandum for a study was created in 2013; another expanded one was made in 2019. Neither were finalized. LeBlanc said both attempts were started before his time as Public Works chief (he was appointed to the role last year and served as the town’s field coordinator during the previous studies) but believed the department couldn’t secure enough money to complete either study.
LeBlanc also stated there were “some questions with the parameters used” in the two previous studies as well, though he wasn’t able to specify what these issues were.
The original plan was to have the study finished by Town Meeting. But Public Works hit yet another funding snag, since resolved. It is unclear when the study will be completed.
