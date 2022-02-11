The Boards of Health in Rockport and Essex have rescinded their towns' respective mask mandates.
As of Friday at noon, Rockport no longer requires masks to be worn in municipal buildings and public spaces. However, the Board of Health is encouraging masks/face coverings be worn.
The Essex Board of Health is also no longer requiring masks in indoor public spaces and municipal buildings.
"We encourage voluntary masking when visiting crowded indoor spaces and if you or your loved ones are immunocompromised," the Essex Board of Health said in making the announcement. "Masking, staying up to date on your vaccines and boosters, and social distancing when possible are all important tools in preventing the spread of COVID-19.
Manchester has also rescinded its mask requirement for indoor public spaces and municipal buildings.
The Gloucester Board of Health is meeting Friday at 5:30 p.m. The city's mask mandate is slated to be discussed.
This story will be updated at gloucestertimes.com