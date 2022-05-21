Rockport and Essex are among the towns who received money to buy automated external defibrillators for their emergency response vehicles through a new state grant program.
The Essex Police and Rockport EMS-Ambulance departments each received a $2,305.40 grant. The Executive Office of Public Safety and Security award $527,000 in grants to all 246 police and fire departments — covering about 70% of the state’s cities and towns — that applied for money to buy AEDs.
An AED is a medical device used to support people experiencing sudden cardiac arrest, which is the abrupt loss of heart function in a person who may or may not have been diagnosed with heart disease, according to the Executive Office of Public Safety and Security. An AED analyzes the patient’s heart rhythm and, if necessary, delivers an electrical shock, or defibrillation, to help the heart re-establish an effective rhythm.
Rockport EMS-Ambulance purchased a new AED to use in its ambulances, said Ruth George, a member of the department.
{div}“You can’t have too many,” she said, adding that when one is used, it temporarily comes out of the ambulance so information from it can be downloaded, and it can be recharged.{/div}
Essex police Sgt. Daniel Bruce said the department also purchased a new AED, which will be used to supplement the AEDs in one of the cruisers.
{div}”The AED that was already in the cruiser will now be kept around the station for use elsewhere,” he said.{/div}
{div}This year’s state budget allocated $500,000 for the AED grants, and after municipalities submitted requests for more funding than was allocated, Public Safety and Security Secretary Terrence Reidy authorized the use of federal Edward J. Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant money to cover the $27,000 difference.{/div}
State senators voted 39-0 last May in favor of a budget amendment providing the $500,000 in one-time grants. Telling his colleagues of multiple tragic incidents when an AED was not accessible when someone suffered from a cardiac event, Sen. Ryan Fattman of Webster at the time said the money would give municipalities the resources to make sure their residents are safe.
Senate Ways and Means Chair Michael Rodrigues said in a statement last month that the money will provide “more widespread access to life-saving emergency care, saving precious minutes when time is of the essence.”
Material from Katie Lannan of the State House News Service was used in this report.