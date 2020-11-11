ROCKPORT — Town leaders are meeting this afternoon with the four captains of the Rockport's all-volunteer fire department after the majority of firefighters threatened to walk out Friday over grievances concerning leadership of the force.
The four captains are meeting with Selectmen Chairman Ruth George, Town Administrator Mitch Vieira and a member of the town's human relations department. Talks have already gone on for an hour.
Capt. Frank Favaloro of Rockport's Pigeon Cove fire company sent a letter to selectmen Monday demanding the "return of control of the Fire Department to the Fire Chief, James Doyle." This includes ending oversight of the department byMark Schmink as director of emergency services and Steven Abell Jr. as assistant fire chief. The letter also seeks reinstatement of complete control to Doyle and training "for all members of the Fire Department in a COVID-19 safe manner." If their demands aren't met by Friday, Nov. 13, at 6 p.m., most members of the fire department, including Doyle and Assistant Chief Kirk Keating, will stop working, according to the letter.
When reached Tuesday, Schmink declined to comment, referring all questions to Town Administrator Mitch Vieira, who could not be reached at the time.
Schmink was chosen by police Chief John Horvath in June 2019 to serve as assistant chief of police and director of emergency services as part of Vieira’s leadership reorganization plan. Schmink previously served as a lieutenant in the police department.
Abell was promoted from captain of the Pigeon Cove company to assistant fire chief in July of 2019. Favaloro took over Abell's old role.
Schmink's promotion ruffled some feathers at the Fire Department, and firefighters say his new policies have substantially reduced the roles of Doyle and the captains of its four companies.
Michael Cronin may be contacted at 978-675-2708, or mcronin@gloucestertimes.com.