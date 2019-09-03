Rockport: Firefighters battle Main Street fire

Rockport firefighters work to knock down a fire at 39 Main St. on Tuesday evening.

 Alan MacMillan/Courtesy photo/

ROCKPORT — Firefighters are still on scene of a fire at 39 Main St., next door to the Shalin Liu Performance Center. 

The Butler Haberdashery building is a mixed use property featuring two retail storefronts on the first floor —one is Fallon Art Scapes,  a newly renovated first-floor studio apartment, two one-bedroom residential units on the second floor and another one-bedroom rental unit on the third floor.

Firefighters could be seen on the roof breaking a glass door of the third-floor unit to vent the smoke.

Gloucester and Essex Fire Departments were providing mutual aid.

The building was listed for sale in May, with a price in July of $995,000.

Tags