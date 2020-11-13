ROCKPORT — Members of the Rockport Fire Department will not be walking off the job this evening.
The walk-off was planned at 6 p.m. Friday, but Capt. Frank Favaloro of Rockport’s Pigeon Cove fire company said he decided to delay the protest after a phone call with Selectmen Don Campbell and Ross Brackett on Friday morning.
The town is in the process of bringing on a third party to review operations at the Rockport Fire Department, according to both Favaloro and Campbell. The audit is expected to be discussed when selectmen next meet Tuesday, Nov. 17, at 6 p.m.
The threatened walk-out was spurred by firefighters' dissatisfaction with town officials' response to complaints about training and leadership under Emergency Service Director Mark Schmink and Assistant Fire Chief Steven Abell.
Favaloro released a statement on behalf of department firefighters Friday morning, saying they will continue "to keep pressure on the town to meet our expectations and follow through with this task."
