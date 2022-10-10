ROCKPORT — The Friends of Rockport Public Library will hold its fall book sale this weekend.
The sale will run Friday, Oct. 14, and Saturday, Oct. 15, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday, Oct. 16, from 1 to 5 p.m.
A Members Preview Night will be held from 5 to7 p.m. on Thursday, Oct 13. Those wishing to join the Friends may register at the door that evening.
The sale offers a large inventory of hardback and paperback books, children’s books, cds and videos. All profits are used to support the library’s children’s programs, the winter movie series, museum passes, the author series, all Zoom programs, and other special projects that are not covered in the operating budget of the library.
Rockport Public Library is on the corner of Broadway and School Street , and is handicap accessible. More information may be found at www.rockportlibrary.org or by calling the library 978-546-6934.